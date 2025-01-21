Melania's Inauguration Hat Sparked Some Hilarious Comparisons—And Now We Can't Unsee Them

First Lady Melania Trump made headlines yesterday for wearing a wide-brimmed hat at President Donald Trump's inauguration—and it certainly made a splash online as social media users mocked her look with some hilariously apt comparisons.

Inside the Capitol, she wore a custom navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat by Adam Lippes, paired with an elongated top hat designed by Eric Javits. The bold accessory, casting a shadow over the top half of her face, quickly became a meme sensation online.

In one viral X post, a picture of Melania was humorously juxtaposed with an image of the Hamburglar, the mischievous McDonald’s mascot known for his striped black-and-white bodysuit, red gloves, patty-patterned tie, black eye mask, and iconic wide-brimmed black hat.

Others pointed out the same thing.





The First Lady's look was also compared to Mad magazine’s Spy vs. Spy cartoon.



Oh, and did we mention that the hat reminded at least one person of the Pizza Hut logo?

Or that another person thought she looked like the thieving Carmen Sandiego?

The jokes just kept coming.





But perhaps the hat was designed, many opined, to help the First Lady keep her distance from her husband—such as the moment when cameras caught him trying to kiss her only to be blocked by her fashion accessory.

Though Melania has signaled she'll spend more time in Washington—after previously spending considerable time out of the limelight to raise her son, Barron—the New York Timesobserved that the hat is "in line with the guarded image Mrs. Trump has cultivated since her husband emerged on the political scene. Not to mention the promise of an imperial presidency that President Trump has dangled."

Moreover, the publication added, the fact that "she declined to remove her hat and coat even inside the Capitol Rotunda, and even while Mr. Trump took the oath of office, only underscored the point."