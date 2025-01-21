Skip to content

Trump's New Portrait Was Unveiled—And People Think One Side Of His Face Looks Like Biden

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Melania's Inauguration Hat Sparked Some Hilarious Comparisons—And Now We Can't Unsee Them

Melania Trump
Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The First Lady's wide-brimmed hat at President Trump's inauguration certainly made a splash online as social media users mocked her look with some hilariously apt comparisons.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 21, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

First Lady Melania Trump made headlines yesterday for wearing a wide-brimmed hat at President Donald Trump's inauguration—and it certainly made a splash online as social media users mocked her look with some hilariously apt comparisons.

Inside the Capitol, she wore a custom navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat by Adam Lippes, paired with an elongated top hat designed by Eric Javits. The bold accessory, casting a shadow over the top half of her face, quickly became a meme sensation online.

In one viral X post, a picture of Melania was humorously juxtaposed with an image of the Hamburglar, the mischievous McDonald’s mascot known for his striped black-and-white bodysuit, red gloves, patty-patterned tie, black eye mask, and iconic wide-brimmed black hat.

Others pointed out the same thing.


The First Lady's look was also compared to Mad magazine’s Spy vs. Spy cartoon.

Oh, and did we mention that the hat reminded at least one person of the Pizza Hut logo?

Or that another person thought she looked like the thieving Carmen Sandiego?

The jokes just kept coming.


But perhaps the hat was designed, many opined, to help the First Lady keep her distance from her husband—such as the moment when cameras caught him trying to kiss her only to be blocked by her fashion accessory.

Though Melania has signaled she'll spend more time in Washington—after previously spending considerable time out of the limelight to raise her son, Barron—the New York Timesobserved that the hat is "in line with the guarded image Mrs. Trump has cultivated since her husband emerged on the political scene. Not to mention the promise of an imperial presidency that President Trump has dangled."

Moreover, the publication added, the fact that "she declined to remove her hat and coat even inside the Capitol Rotunda, and even while Mr. Trump took the oath of office, only underscored the point."

Latest News

Child playing with bubbles
Trending

The Weirdest Things People Actually Believed As A Kid

More from News/political-news

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for Don Julio Tequila

Ben Stiller Shares How COVID Quarantine Rekindled His Marriage After Four-Year Separation

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world for good—not necessarily for the better, but irrevocably. Amid the sadness and society-altering changes brought about by quarantine, there are stories of silver linings.

In actor Ben Stiller's case, that silver lining was reuniting with estranged wife Christine Taylor as he joined her and their children in a quarantine "pod" for the duration of the hardest days of the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shaun Ross
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Model Reveals His Grandpa's Hilarious Reaction When He Came Out To Him As Gay

The harmful stigma of coming out prevents struggling members of the LGBTQ+ community from living with authenticity and the opportunity to deepen bonds with family members who can be surprisingly supportive.

Model and actor Shaun Ross learned that opening up about his sexual identity with an elder family member gave him a humorous sense of relief that was too good not to share on Threads.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Laura Ingraham and Charlie Kirk on Fox News
Fox News

Fox News Accidentally Airs S-Bomb On Hot Mic As Far-Right Guest Is Introduced—And Oops!

Things got cringey on Fox News this week after the network accidentally aired someone saying, "Oh s**t" on a hot mic while host Laura Ingraham was in the middle of introducing guest Charlie Kirk of the conservative activist group Turning Point USA during a segment about corporate leaders who've aligned themselves with President-elect Donald Trump.

Ingraham ignored the interruption, saying:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @drelisabethpotter's TikTok video
@drelisabethpotter/TikTok

Surgeon Slams 'Out Of Control' Insurance Industry After UnitedHealthcare Called Her Mid-Surgery

Dr. Elisabeth Potter, a plastic surgeon from Austin, made a TikTok video to convey how bad having to deal with U.S. health insurance providers has become after she had to take a phone call from UnitedHealthcare while she was performing surgery.

"It's 2025 and insurance just keeps getting worse," said Potter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @mstarland's TikTok video
@mstarland/TikTok

Pregnant Mom Calls Out Husband For Falling Asleep While Watching Their Two-Year-Old

There's nothing quite like discovering how much louder actions speak than words when your partner falls asleep on the job.

Especially when you're 38 weeks pregnant.

Keep ReadingShow less