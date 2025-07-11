Skip to content

Conservatives Predictably Outraged After Mattel Introduces New Barbie With Type 1 Diabetes

Jesse Watters Pathetically Tries To Burn Hakeem Jeffries With Bizarre 'Rule For Men' Rant

Screenshot of Jesse Watters; Hakeem Jeffries
Fox News; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jesse Watters claimed that men who "Photoshop themselves" are really women.

By Alan Herrera
Jul 11, 2025
Fox News personality Jesse Watters was widely mocked after he criticized House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for having recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram that appeared to be digitally altered—with the bench he was leaning against noticeably warped around his hips.

You can see Jeffries' photo below.

 Hakeem Jeffries' Instagram post featuring the Photoshopped picture @repjeffries/Instagram

 

Watters—who has no problem altering his own looks by wearing make-up on the air every day—seized on this by outlining yet another one of his absurd "rules" for men, this one suggesting that men who use Photoshop are, well, less manly.

He said:

“Rules for men: A man should never Photoshop his picture, ever."
"A man who Photoshops his picture is a woman. And you never shrink your hips. Why is he shrinking his hips? Does he have childbearing hips?”
“What is it about his hips that he’s uncomfortable with?”

When co-host Harold Ford Jr. asked Watters if he had ever altered a photo of himself, Watters deflected by attributing the behavior to women and even dragged his wife, Emma DiGiovine, into the discussion:

“Me? Emma, but not me. No she doesn’t Photoshop but she does things, I think."
"I don’t know. Actually she doesn’t. She doesn’t, but you know how women do, they do stuff.”

You can hear what Watters said in the video below.

 

Many mocked Watters' rant.

 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Watters has made clear he is pretty much obsessed with what "real men" do and has made a fool of himself on the air while ranting about it.

Last month, he quoted the late poet and essayist Maya Angelou while praising Senate Majority Leader John Thune's "jacked" body after seeing him at the gym. Oddly, Watters claimed Thune's appearance is proof Democrats need to work out more to "become men."

Watters also once suggested former President Joe Biden is "not manly" for publicly enjoying ice cream, demonstrating his weird fixation on other men's eating habits. He later outdid himself when he questioned Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's "masculinity" because Walz drinks his vanilla shakes with a straw.

