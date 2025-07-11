Conservatives Predictably Outraged After Mattel Introduces New Barbie With Type 1 Diabetes

Conservatives lashed out at toymaker Mattel after the company introduced a new Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes, including an insulin pump and blood sugar tracker—an action they say is "woke" while not understanding the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Mattel revealed a new partnership with Breakthrough T1D— formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation—to launch a Barbie doll that authentically represents people living with Type 1 diabetes. The collaboration, Mattel said, ensures the doll “truly captures the community,” including accessories that “accurately reflect the medical equipment” commonly used by individuals with the condition.

The new doll features a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm and holds a phone displaying the paired app. She also wears an insulin pump on her waist and carries a blue purse designed to store supplies or snacks. Her outfit—a matching blue polka-dot top and skirt—is styled as a visual nod to diabetes awareness.

Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes have different causes. In Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas stops producing insulin because the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the islet cells responsible for making it. In Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas still produces insulin, but typically at reduced levels, and the body becomes resistant to its effects.

Notably, Type 2 diabetes is more common in individuals over the age of 40, especially those who are overweight and have a family history of the condition. However, an increasing number of younger people are now being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes as well. About 85% to 90% of children and adolescents with diabetes have Type 1 in particular.

But angry conservatives didn't appreciate the inclusive gesture while understanding nothing about the condition.

Others mocked the conservative outrage.





The frustration over a Barbie isn't new for conservatives, who've complained about inclusivity in toys and media before.

Last year, many of them were roasted after a reimagining of the X-Men character Morph as nonbinary in the animated series X-Men '97' came to light. The news marked the first time Morph's nonbinary identity would be explicitly portrayed, a decision that aligns with the character's ability to shapeshift into any form. Ultimately, conservatives blasted the move as "woke."

Additionally, conservatives criticized Target for its Christmas ornaments, which included Santas depicting various ethnicities in wheelchairs and a toy soldier carrying the LGBTQ+ Pride flag while donning a rainbow hat. They called for another boycott of the retail chain, mirroring a similar action taken after the store featured Pride month merchandise and transgender-friendly swimwear.