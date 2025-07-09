Peter Doocy Brings The Receipts After Leavitt Tries To Deflect Away From His Question About 'Epstein List'

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was not buying what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was selling when she did her best to gaslight him over Attorney General Pam Bondi's claim that the so-called Epstein files do not exist.
Given the fascination surrounding documents related to late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—rumored to contain the names of Epstein's most high-profile enablers—Bondi's remarks stunned critics and supporters of the Trump administration alike.
Bondi had also previously amplified conspiracy theories surrounding the documents, fueling expectations that additional material would soon surface. Now, the Justice Department has concluded that no “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” according to a memo.
Earlier this year, Bondi had suggested in a Fox News interview that such documents existed and were “sitting on my desk” awaiting release along with a "truckload" of other information—a fact that did not escape Doocy, who asked:
“So what happened to the Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk?”
“The FBI looked at the circumstances surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein. According to the report, this systematic review revealed no incriminating client list. So what happened to the Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk?”
Leavitt replied:
“Well, I think if you go back and look at what the attorney general said in that interview with your network, on Fox News—"
But Doocy cut her off:
“I got the quote. [Anchor] John Roberts said, 'the DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein clients. Will that really happen?’ And [Bondi] said, ‘It’s sitting right now on my desk to review.”
Leavitt continued to spin:
"She was saying the entirety of all the paperwork in relation to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes [was on her desk.] That's what the attorney general was referring to, and I'll let her speak for that. Again, when it comes to the FBI and Department of Justice, they are more than committed to make sure bad people are put behind bars."
She proceeded to say that the Justice Department is working to bring down the national murder rate and that the "emphasis on violent crime and locking up violent criminals" has resulted in a "62% increase" in arrests. She referred any other questions to the Justice Department.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Leavitt was criticized following the exchange.
President Donald Trump, amid speculation that he is on the list of Epstein's high-profile clients, came to Bondi's defense himself.
Trump admonished a reporter for asking Bondi a question about the Epstein files, saying he "can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas," referring to the deadly flash floods in central Texas that have resulted in more than 110 deaths.
However, even the MAGA ecosystem doesn't believe the Justice Department's version of events. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones—a prominent mouthpiece for all things Trump—said he is "physically going to puke right now" in a tearful video, saying it "tears [his] guts out" to see such obvious obfuscation on the part of the administration.