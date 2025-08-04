Trump Lashes Out At 'Racist Sleazebag' Radio Host Over Prediction Of How Epstein Will Alter GOP

President Donald Trump attacked radio host Charlamagne tha God, referring to him as a "racist sleazebag" after the host commented on Lara Trump's My View with Lara Trump show on Fox News that the Epstein scandal has sparked a "political coup" within the Republican Party.

Trump has failed to keep a lid on the scandal since his refusal to release the Epstein files, said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. Polls show that the majority of voters on both sides of the aisle believe Trump's administration is hiding information about the case.

It was against this backdrop that Charlamagne tha God, who co-hosts the popular syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, weighed in on the scandal's impact on the Republican Party's wider political prospects in conversation with Trump's daughter-in-law, telling her:

“I think that traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back. I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think that this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back."

"I really do. I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The base, the MAGA base, isn't letting this issue go, and for the first time they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base."

"I think they're going to do that."

An angry Trump followed up with this attack in a post on Truth Social the following day that did not at all address the substance of what Charlamagne tha God was saying:

"The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne “The God” (Why is he allowed to use the word “GOD” when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?)."

"He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done - like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight."

"He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan or, wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER."

"But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!"

Many have mocked Trump's reaction, highlighting how desperate he's become to get ahead of a scandal that shows no signs of going away.





Trump's outburst came as Republicans are cautioning him not to pardon Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for aiding Epstein's sex trafficking of minors and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Republican lawmakers fear such a move could appear as a reward for her recent efforts to distance Trump from Epstein’s crimes, or worse, stoke conspiracy theories about a government cover-up to shield powerful figures connected to Epstein.

Those concerns have intensified after Todd Blanche, the Justice Department’s second-in-command, met with Maxwell on July 24 and 25 to discuss Epstein’s offenses and potential involvement by others.