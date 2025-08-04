Skip to content

Justin Timberlake Reveals Health Diagnosis After Fans Call Him Out For Barely Singing At His Concerts

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Lashes Out At 'Racist Sleazebag' Radio Host Over Prediction Of How Epstein Will Alter GOP

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Charlamagne Tha God
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Fox News

Radio host Charlamagne tha God ignited the wrath of President Trump after commenting on Lara Trump's Fox News show that the Epstein scandal has sparked a "political coup" within the Republican Party.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 04, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump attacked radio host Charlamagne tha God, referring to him as a "racist sleazebag" after the host commented on Lara Trump's My View with Lara Trump show on Fox News that the Epstein scandal has sparked a "political coup" within the Republican Party.

Trump has failed to keep a lid on the scandal since his refusal to release the Epstein files, said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. Polls show that the majority of voters on both sides of the aisle believe Trump's administration is hiding information about the case.

It was against this backdrop that Charlamagne tha God, who co-hosts the popular syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, weighed in on the scandal's impact on the Republican Party's wider political prospects in conversation with Trump's daughter-in-law, telling her:

“I think that traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back. I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think that this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back."
"I really do. I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The base, the MAGA base, isn't letting this issue go, and for the first time they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base."
"I think they're going to do that."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

 

An angry Trump followed up with this attack in a post on Truth Social the following day that did not at all address the substance of what Charlamagne tha God was saying:

"The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne “The God” (Why is he allowed to use the word “GOD” when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?)."
"He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done - like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight."
"He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan or, wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER."
"But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!"

You can see Trump's post below.

 Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

 

Many have mocked Trump's reaction, highlighting how desperate he's become to get ahead of a scandal that shows no signs of going away.

 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trump's outburst came as Republicans are cautioning him not to pardon Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for aiding Epstein's sex trafficking of minors and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Republican lawmakers fear such a move could appear as a reward for her recent efforts to distance Trump from Epstein’s crimes, or worse, stoke conspiracy theories about a government cover-up to shield powerful figures connected to Epstein.

Those concerns have intensified after Todd Blanche, the Justice Department’s second-in-command, met with Maxwell on July 24 and 25 to discuss Epstein’s offenses and potential involvement by others.

Latest News

Kathy Hochul; Ted Cruz
Political News

NY Gov. Rips Cruz After He Calls Her Out For Wearing Headscarf To Fallen Muslim Police Officer's Funeral

Dean Cain and Donald Trump; David Corenswet in Superman (2025)
Donald Trump

Dean Cain Dragged After Bashing 'Woke' Superman And Praising 'Empathetic' Trump

Rick Scott
Political News

Millionaire MAGA Senator Ripped After Offering Eyeroll-Worthy Defense Of Congressional Stock Trading

A woman holding the arm of a man with a ring on her finger.
Trending

Happily Married Couples Share Unorthodox Advice On How To Keep The Spark Alive

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from @outskirtsofheavenfarm's TikTok video
@outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

MAGA Fan Sparks Debate After Griping About Airbnb Guest Canceling Within Minutes After Seeing Trump Sign

Anyone who has ever run a business knows that it's best to keep their business and political beliefs as separate as possible.

That should definitely be true at an Airbnb location.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @carolinemincks's TikTok video
@carolinemincks/TikTok

Retail Worker Shares How Customer Refused To Accept That $20 Is Less Than $22.93

We've all had ridiculous moments where we did not get something and later looked back, only to realize that we probably looked stupid or crazy to whoever was present.

But TikToker Caroline Mincks was not sure that was what happened with a customer who could not understand, or was unwilling to accept, that she had not given her enough money to complete her transaction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @stephfromjersey's TikTok video
@stephfromjersey/TikTok

Woman Speaks Out After Man Cancels 30 Minutes Before Their Date Because She Can't Drink Alcohol

Whether we're still going through it or not, we can all admit that the dating scene can be rough sometimes.

But there's something especially degrading about a potential partner holding something against you that you can do nothing about because of a medical condition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person carrying cases of water bottles
sergeyryzhov/Getty Images

Instacart Shopper Balks When Customer Demands They Carry Dozens Of Cases Of Water Up 17 Flights Of Stairs

Anyone who has been involved in placing an online order or delivering one has probably experienced something disappointing along the way, but more drivers go through drama than they are given credit for.

On the "InstacartShoppers" subReddit, Redditor Aggressive_Candy_345 had a story that left fellow Redditors flummoxed and concerned.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fox News Host Laura Ingraham; Rep. James Comer (R-KY)
Fox News

MAGA Rep. Slammed for Calling Biden Defenders 'Cult'

Representative James Comer, Republican of Kentucky and chair of the House Oversight Committee, made headlines this week by accusing President Joe Biden’s longtime aides of being part of a “cult” for allegedly covering up Biden’s health and cognitive decline while in office.

Of course, as a card-carrying member of the MAGA fan club—a movement with more red hats and blind loyalty than Swifties when a new Taylor Swift album drops—Comer might be doing a little projecting.

Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Comer repeated the accusation:

Keep ReadingShow less