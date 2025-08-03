MAGA Fan Sparks Debate After Griping About Airbnb Guest Canceling Within Minutes After Seeing Trump Sign

Anyone who has ever run a business knows that it's best to keep their business and political beliefs as separate as possible.
That should definitely be true at an Airbnb location.
But TikToker @outskirtsofheavenfarm learned that lesson a little too late when she had a guest arrive at her location, only for the guest to cancel their reservation and leave five minutes into their stay because they saw the TikToker's Trump/Vance presidential candidacy sign by the road.
The TikToker complained on the social platform:
"Our Airbnb guest got here and canceled within five minutes and just left."
"She said there was no way she could stay somewhere like this, all because she saw this..."
Then she zoomed in on the Trump/Vance sign hung up on the fence that was on the road-facing side of her pig Chippie's enclosure.
TikTokers stepped up and applauded the guest for standing up for her morals.
TikTokers all over the platform stepped into the comments section, pointing out that, especially in our current political climate, it's important to stay places that feel safe and inclusive.
Seeing that sign would not be a positive experience for many people.
In response, the Airbnb owner began to accuse "the haters" of trying to "cancel" her farm.
TikTokers reassured the Airbnb owner that it wasn't about canceling her farm but choosing where to spend their money.
Again, in today's political climate, and in today's economy, we have to be mindful of how we spend our money. And there's no need to support a company that does not align with your values.
She continued to troll "the haters" by dressing up Chippie, the pig whose fence boasted the Trump/Vance sign, with a MAGA hat.
There are definitely people who voted for President Trump and would even like to see him in office again after his 2nd term is over, and they would definitely be comfortable staying at this location.
But it's understandable that people who did not vote for him would not want to stay there and would look for a location that better aligns with their values.