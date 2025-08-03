Skip to content

Retail Worker Shares How Customer Refused To Accept That $20 Is Less Than $22.93

MAGA Fan Sparks Debate After Griping About Airbnb Guest Canceling Within Minutes After Seeing Trump Sign

Screenshots from @outskirtsofheavenfarm's TikTok video
@outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

TikToker and Trump supporter Outskirts of Heaven Farm shared how an Airbnb guest canceled 5 minutes after arriving to due a Trump/Vance sign prominently displayed on a fence on the property.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 03, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Anyone who has ever run a business knows that it's best to keep their business and political beliefs as separate as possible.

That should definitely be true at an Airbnb location.

But TikToker @outskirtsofheavenfarm learned that lesson a little too late when she had a guest arrive at her location, only for the guest to cancel their reservation and leave five minutes into their stay because they saw the TikToker's Trump/Vance presidential candidacy sign by the road.

The TikToker complained on the social platform:

"Our Airbnb guest got here and canceled within five minutes and just left."
"She said there was no way she could stay somewhere like this, all because she saw this..."

Then she zoomed in on the Trump/Vance sign hung up on the fence that was on the road-facing side of her pig Chippie's enclosure.

You can watch the video here:

@outskirtsofheavenfarm

We worked all day preparing for our Farm Airbnb Guest only for her to get here and leave within the first 5 Mins !!! #fyp #viralvideo #fypシ #trump

TikTokers stepped up and applauded the guest for standing up for her morals.

TikTokers all over the platform stepped into the comments section, pointing out that, especially in our current political climate, it's important to stay places that feel safe and inclusive.

Seeing that sign would not be a positive experience for many people.

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

In response, the Airbnb owner began to accuse "the haters" of trying to "cancel" her farm.

@outskirtsofheavenfarm

Outskirts of Heaven Farm!!!! Unique Airbnb experience!!! Relax, Enjoy, Be Calm!!!! 🤩😜😘 Love ❤️ #outskirtsofheavenfarm #farmairbnb #trending #fyp #viralvideo

 

TikTokers reassured the Airbnb owner that it wasn't about canceling her farm but choosing where to spend their money.

Again, in today's political climate, and in today's economy, we have to be mindful of how we spend our money. And there's no need to support a company that does not align with your values.

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

  @outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

 

She continued to troll "the haters" by dressing up Chippie, the pig whose fence boasted the Trump/Vance sign, with a MAGA hat.

@outskirtsofheavenfarm

Oh Chippie ! I just cant with you 😂🤣Trump Piggy !! #outskirtsofheavenfarm #fyp #funny #laughalittle

There are definitely people who voted for President Trump and would even like to see him in office again after his 2nd term is over, and they would definitely be comfortable staying at this location.

But it's understandable that people who did not vote for him would not want to stay there and would look for a location that better aligns with their values.

