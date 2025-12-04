Skip to content
Bride's Friends Surprise Her With Montage Video Of All Her Exes At Bachelorette Party—And People Are Mortified

Screenshots from @monicasanluiss's TikTok video
@monicasanluiss/TikTok

Influencer Monica San Luis was left hilariously stunned after her friends surprised her with a montage of all her childhood boyfriends wishing her and her fiancé well in their marriage—but not everyone is into the idea.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 04, 2025
While Jenny Han's novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before was a major hit, and even became a great film success in 2018, not everyone's married to the idea of reconnecting with their exes after the relationships end.

It might be nice to imagine staying friends after the relationships, imagining our exes missing us or regretting losing us, or even giving us an apology for the things they did wrong. But most of us pine for this for a little while, realize it's all a fairy tale, and push past it to better things and new love.

But every once in a while a person will come along who we had such a healthy relationship with along the way, keeping in touch almost seems like a no-brainer.

In the days leading up to her wedding with her one true love, TikToker Monica San Luis was enjoying her bachelorette party with her friends when her bridesmaids revealed that they had a special surprise for her.

San Luis can be seen covering her face, mortified, laughing, and going through a whole string of emotions as they played a video that collaged all of her ex-boyfriends, and ended with a message from her fiancé, Dayson.

You can watch the video here:

@monicasanluiss

This sent us into another dimension 💀😭🤣 #bachelorettegames #bacheloretteparty #exboyfriends #exboyfriendchallenge #bachelorette

Fellow TikTokers were a mixture of amused and mortified at the idea of being reminded of their exes.

Viewers of the video were curious about the contents of the video, and as it turns out, it was not simply a collage of photos of the ex-boyfriends, or pictures from back when San Luis and the ex in question were together.

The bridesmaids had in fact reached out to each of San Luis's ex-boyfriends, who agreed to record quick videos, talking about what a nice person San Luis was and why she was important to them, before ultimately congratulating her on her upcoming wedding day.

And since San Luis, who is 28, and her fiancé had been together for a decade before deciding to tie the knot, all of these exes were from grade school, which actually kind of makes it adorable.

You can watch the video the bridesmaids put together here:


@monicasanluiss

Replying to @Theluxurybelle i tried really hard to get you guys the full video, but 3/4 exes was the best I could do 🤣 #bachelorette #exboyfriend #bacheloretteparty #bachparty

Some TikTokers amended that this spoke volumes about San Luis as a person if her exes were all willing to do this for her.

This might be a super cringey thing for most people to receive, but for this TikToker, it seemed to be a great way to celebrate the lives she'd touched and all that she had to look forward to in the future.

