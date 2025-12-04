People Reveal The First Sign They Noticed That Their Partner Was Cheating On Them

Skip to content

Netflix Under Fire After Preview For Matt Rife's New Christmas Special Autoplays With Santa Spoiler For Kids

Reddit user asdfghjkl0lkjhgfdsa asked: "What was the first sign that your partner was cheating?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisDec 04, 2025
There are few worse feelings than the feeling that your partner might be cheating on you.

Be it from past experience, or simply owing to their own distrustful nature, some people may take the tiniest sign as evidence that their partner isn't being faithful to them.

Sometimes, they may simply be letting their fears and imaginations get the better of them.

Other times, they will make the unhappy discovery that they were right.

Redditor asdfghjkl0lkjhgfdsa was curious to know the first things people noticed that led them to discover their partner was unfaithful, leading them to ask:

"What was the first sign that your partner was cheating?"

A Required Skill For This Particular Club...

"She had joined a book club, but I’d never seen her read."

"I didn’t notice it as a sign when it first happened, I only realized after the fact."- RealBowsHaveRecurves

It's The Little Things...

"Getting overly irriated over smallest things I did."

"Stirring my coffee 'too obnoxiously' in the morning, putting my shoes in the 'wrong' place on the rack."

"I think she felt guilty internally and was coping/deflecting that into pointing out all my mistakes to make herself feel better."- thealtruisticlemur

Never A Good Time To Hear This News...

"Our shared doctor encouraged me to get STD testing because 'you never know people all the way'.”

"She stood there and said several times that she couldn’t violate confidentiality but she recommended the tests."

"And my dumb a** was mad at her for thinking he was that kind of person."

"It hit me a year later, after I’d caught him with someone else while I was pregnant."

"It’s been over a decade and let me tell you, hurt fades, anger fades, but feeling dumb?"

"That sticks."- never214

WOW.

"He introduced me to his 6 month old infant."- Turbulent_Paint_7733

He Wasn't Lying About Being Busy

"When he suddenly got 'too busy' for everything."

"Couldn’t text, couldn’t call, but somehow always had energy for everyone else."

"It’s never about being busy, it’s about priorities."- ScarlettBarbiexDoll

Wonder What He Was Trying To Hide?

"Texting at a weird angle … (body language)."- OkViolinist5554

Let Me Guess, "Work Emergency?"

"Texting in the middle of the night."- agentkramr

Aaaand Swipe Left!

"My then-boyfriend and I were watching a movie and laughing, and as he stood up to go to the bathroom."

" I held up his phone for the Face ID unlock and told him I was going to look up the cast cause I thought I recognized one of the actors."

"Even though we’d been relaxed and goofing a split second prior, he immediately got incredibly antsy and was leering over my shoulder the whole time, reaching over and fidgeting like I was a loose cat walking on the nuclear launch keypad."

"I’ve never felt the urge or need to look through any of my partners’ phones, even after this incident, and he’d never hesitated to do the hold up for face ID thing to me before, so I found it extremely weird."

"Sure enough, come to find out a few months later, he had accounts on multiple dating apps and had been cheating on me."- kennapringles

Change In Routine

"Very regular sex, to nothing."

"I didn’t want to say anything because I understand just not being in the mood."

"He was certainly in the mood, just with someone else lol."- String_Peens

Was She Even Trying To Hide it?

"She went from treating me like her obsession to obsessively talking about the other guy."

"And she would anxiously wait for texts from him and get upset when he didn't text back quickly, like you expect a significant other to do."

"She also started looking at me like a roommate and finding every chance to make 'business' meetings to go see him."

"They are now married."

"She even wore a nice dress to go see him once and asked me if she looked pretty."

"It was easy to see her eyes fully go off of me and onto him."- One_Studio5711

Asked And Answered

"On her phone 24/7, her face would light up with happiness every time her phone went off After about 3 days of this, I asked if I could use her Facebook Marketplace to put an item up for sale."

"She refused, she told me to email everything to her, and she would do it."

"We are standing here together, and she is saying no, I can't use her Facebook, and to email it to her, and that mixed with the several days before the weirdness on the phone, I just said it, are you cheating on me?"

"And she said yes."

"Now we are divorcing."- RemarkableDonut2676

Oh myyy...

"Caught my ex-husband on Grindr."- AlmightyWitchRitual

Even The Best Laid Plans Fall Through...

"He got mad when we had plans to do things."

"That didn't fit into his and his new lover's schedule."

"IE: we had a wedding that was RSVPd to months in advance, and when I brought it up the week before, he got very upset."-longlostlotrelf

No Way To Treat Anyone!

"He became so so so mean to me for no reason."- PrimaryConnection960

Relationships are built on trust, and we'd like to believe we can trust our partners.

But in order to trust others, we need to trust ourselves first.

So if your intuition tells you your partner might be up to no good, it's probably a good idea to trust it.

