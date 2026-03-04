Skip to content

Nicole Kidman Reveals She Did That Much-Memed AMC Ad For Free—And Fans Are Stunned

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Evil Dead' Icon Bruce Campbell Pens Heartfelt Message To Fans After Being Diagnosed With Incurable Cancer

Bruce Campbell
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Actor Bruce Campbell revealed to fans on Monday that he's been diagnosed with a "treatable" form of cancer that isn't curable—but he assured everyone that he's a "tough old son-of-a-bitch."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 04, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Bruce "The Chin" Campbell has grown quite a fanbase over the years from his part as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead series. He's also been in cult classics like Crimewave, Maniac Cop, and Bubba Ho-Tep.

Movie lovers may also recognize him from small parts in the Spider-Man universe with Toby Maguire: first as the wrestling ring announcer who introduced him as "Spider-Man" instead of "The Human Spider" and later as a very snooty usher who refused to let Peter Parker in to see Mary Jane perform.

Campbell has also been a long-time favorite at various fan cons, proving to be incredibly interactive, friendly, and funny with attendees.

But now, all of that must come to a halt because of a terrible diagnosis.

“Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that. I’m having one of those."
"It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable,’ not ‘curable.’"
"I apologize if that’s a shock; it was to me, too."
"The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change. Appearances, and cons, and work in general need to take the back seat to treatment."
"My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall."
"There are several cons this year [and during the] summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand."
"That’s about it. I’m not trying enlist sympathy or advice. I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)."
"Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b***h, and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while."
"As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon!"
"Much Love, Bruce."

You can see Bruce's statement here:

Bruce Campbell's fans were left reeling from the news.












Anyone who enjoyed the lengthy Evil Dead franchise knows how tough Ash Williams was, so if Campbell is anything like his characters, a little cancer will not keep The Chin down.

That said, we wish for a blissfully easy and smooth-sailing treatment process and for Campbell to get his wish to be strong enough to tour in the fall with his latest project, Ernie & Emma.

Latest News

Ryan Gosling; Jake Hamilton
Celebrities

Ryan Gosling's Reaction To Being Interviewed By Journalist Who Is Stranded In The Desert Is All Of Us

Lindsey Graham
Political News

Lindsey Graham Dragged After Epic Freudian Slip About How The World Views Trump

Screenshots of Sheldon Whitehouse and Kristi Noem
Political News

Kristi Noem Blasted For Trying To Play Dumb After Being Shown Photos Of Bedroom On Her Luxury Jet

Screenshot of Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Political News

Hillary Clinton Was Asked If Trump Should Be Deposed About Epstein—And Her Blistering Response Is Spot On

More from Entertainment/celebrities

screenshots of friendly fire incident with US F-15 over Kuwait
@CNN/Instagram

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Video of Kuwaitis hurrying to check on the condition of a United States Air Force pilot who ejected from an F-15 fighter jet went viral online.

It has been reported by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) that three U.S. military jets were accidentally shot down over Kuwait as a result of "an apparent friendly fire incident" by Kuwaiti air defenses. Initial reports attributed the crashes to Iranian military forces.

Keep Reading Show less
Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Was Spotted With A Huge Rash On His Neck—And Nobody Is Buying The Explanation

President Donald Trump's health and fitness are once again in the spotlight after he was spotted with a red rash on his neck to go along with the bruises on his hands—and the White House physician's explanation for the matter isn't satisfying anyone.

A reddish mark could be seen on Trump's neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday, extending above his shirt collar and ending just beneath his ear.

Keep Reading Show less
Emma Betsinger, whose arm scars became the center of a Photoshop controversy, poses in a blue floral dress ahead of Love Is Blind Season 10.
@emmabetsinger/Instagram

'Love Is Blind' Contestant Responds After Netflix Is Hit With Backlash For Editing Her Scars Out Of Promotional Photo

So much for love being blind.

Netflix is facing backlash after viewers noticed that Love Is Blind contestant Emma Betsinger’s visible arm scars appeared to be edited out of a promotional photo, despite the fact that Betsinger has been open about the surgeries that left them there.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Gets Distracted By His New Ballroom In The Middle Of Speech About Iran War In Surreal Video

President Donald Trump was criticized after he pivoted to talk about the new White House ballroom while in the middle of talking about his new war in Iran at a Medal of Honor ceremony.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Keep Reading Show less
Jayme Lawson; Wunmi Mosaku
The Hollywood Reporter/X; Entertainment Tonight/X

'Sinners' Stars Applauded For Their Incredibly Nuanced Takes On N-Word Controversy At BAFTAs

The BAFTAs celebration was overshadowed this year by a poor attempt at "inclusivity," which directly impacted the Black community when John Davidson used racial slurs against Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo while they were on stage.

John Davidson, who has Tourette Syndrome, was invited to the event to celebrate the launch of the documentary about his life and condition, I Swear. Tourette's commonly causes people to make involuntary noises and gestures, and those who also have Coprolalia will frequently use profanity and other offensive words.

Keep Reading Show less