'Evil Dead' Icon Bruce Campbell Pens Heartfelt Message To Fans After Being Diagnosed With Incurable Cancer

Bruce "The Chin" Campbell has grown quite a fanbase over the years from his part as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead series. He's also been in cult classics like Crimewave, Maniac Cop, and Bubba Ho-Tep.
Movie lovers may also recognize him from small parts in the Spider-Man universe with Toby Maguire: first as the wrestling ring announcer who introduced him as "Spider-Man" instead of "The Human Spider" and later as a very snooty usher who refused to let Peter Parker in to see Mary Jane perform.
Campbell has also been a long-time favorite at various fan cons, proving to be incredibly interactive, friendly, and funny with attendees.
But now, all of that must come to a halt because of a terrible diagnosis.
“Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that. I’m having one of those."
"It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable,’ not ‘curable.’"
"I apologize if that’s a shock; it was to me, too."
"The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change. Appearances, and cons, and work in general need to take the back seat to treatment."
"My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall."
"There are several cons this year [and during the] summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand."
"That’s about it. I’m not trying enlist sympathy or advice. I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)."
"Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b***h, and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while."
"As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon!"
"Much Love, Bruce."
You can see Bruce's statement here:
Bruce Campbell's fans were left reeling from the news.
Anyone who enjoyed the lengthy Evil Dead franchise knows how tough Ash Williams was, so if Campbell is anything like his characters, a little cancer will not keep The Chin down.
That said, we wish for a blissfully easy and smooth-sailing treatment process and for Campbell to get his wish to be strong enough to tour in the fall with his latest project, Ernie & Emma.