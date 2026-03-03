Seth Rogen's Poignant Acceptance Speech After Catherine O'Hara Won Posthumous Award Has Fans Sobbing

Catherine O'Hara was the kind of star that is all too rare these days: one who transcended generations.

She was the lunatic stepmom from Beetlejuice for Gen X'ers, the harried mom from the Home Alone films for Millennials and, for Gen Z, the loopy matriarch of Schitt's Creek.

And of course, she played some of the most hilariously insane characters ever committed to film in her work with filmmaker Christopher Guest.

Perhaps nobody could have captured what was lost when O'Hara passed away January 30 than her fellow Canadian comedian Seth Rogen, whose tribute to her at the Screen Actors Guild Actor Awards left not a single dry eye in the house.

O'Hara, who had been battling cancer, died of a pulmonary embolism at just 71, and her loss has been keenly felt by practically anyone with an appreciation for comedy films and TV.

At the Actor Awards, she was posthumously awarded the Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work on Apple TV's The Studio as an all-over-the-place Hollywood executive rumored to be based on producer Amy Pascal.

Rogen, the star and creator of the series, accepted the award on O'Hara's behalf, and his speech was the sort of thing that, if you haven't cried over O'Hara's passing yet, well... get your tissues ready.

Following a thunderous standing ovation, Rogen began by describing how warm O'Hara could be while always putting the work first.

"...Something that I’ve just been marveling at over the last few weeks was really her ability to be generous and kind and gracious, while never ever minimizing her own talents and her own ability to contribute to the work that we were doing."

“She knew she could destroy, and she wanted to destroy every day on set.”

- YouTube youtu.be

Rogen went on to describe just how much of a prodigy O'Hara was at her craft.

“Pretty much every evening before she had a shooting day on our show, she would email me and Evan, an email that always was pretty similar, and it said, ‘Hello, I hope you’ll consider the following.’"

"And then there would be a completely rewritten version of the scene she was in."

“And literally, 100% of the time, it made not just her character better, but it made the scene better and the entire show better as a whole.”

Rogen summed up O'Hara as an all too rare creature in Hollywood: one who was equal parts warm and one-of-a-kind genius.

“She really showed that you can be a genius and be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other in any way, shape, or form.”

On social media, people were deeply moved by Rogen's tribute.

































It's believed that O'Hara's health issues coincided directly with the filming of season two of the The Studio, and so she will not appear in the new season.

Nevertheless, she went out on a high note with an iconic performance that capped of a truly game-changing career that will not soon be forgotten.