Blizzard Reporter Caught Off Guard When Interview Snowballs Into Rant About Predatory Landlords In NYC

Photo Of Donald Trump's Discolored Hand Covered In Makeup At The State Of The Union Is Going Viral—And Yikes

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A close-up shot of Donald Trump's right hand covered in makeup that failed to obscure the discoloration is grossing out the internet.

By Alan HerreraFeb 25, 2026
Donald Trump's health and fitness are once again in the spotlight after a close-up shot taken during his State of the Union address of his right hand covered in makeup that failed to obscure the discoloration grossed out social media users.

Last year, rumors swirled that Trump was on his deathbed after he wasn't seen for several days and the White House cancelled his public appearances, a development that fueled speculation in large part because of Trump's recent health problems, which include a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and sightings of a harsh bruise on his right hand.

Those marks have been noticeable since the summer of 2024, when then-campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt—now the White House Press Secretary—attributed them to Trump's “constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day” on the campaign trail.

When questions resurfaced after photos also showed Trump with noticeably swollen ankles, Leavitt released a memo from Physician to the President Dr. Sean Barbabella, who described the marks as “minor bruising on the back of his hand” caused by “soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” which is commonly taken as a preventive blood thinner.

His hand now looks even worse—and that sight hasn't escaped observers.


Donald Trump's discolored hand during his State of the Union address Win McNamee/Getty Images

Notably, the White House has still not released the results of a scan after Trump's admission in December that he underwent an MRI of an unknown body part during a visit to Walter Reed Military Center in October.

What the White House did release was a letter from Barbabella saying that "the purpose of this imaging was preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function."

The imaging results, Barbabella said, are "perfectly normal" and that there are no major abnormalities affecting his heart or major blood vessels. Overall, "all major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused" and "functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns."

In response to reporters' questions about the MRI, Trump said "if they want to release it, it's okay with me to release it" but said he has "no idea" what part of his body the MRI assessed.

Considering how often Trump has portrayed former President Joe Biden, his predecessor, as cognitively and physically diminished, it’s remarkable to watch him project strength and vigor when his own condition appears to undercut that narrative.

Of course, every accusation is a confession—and people have thoughts now that these photos are making the rounds.


California Democrat Jimmy Gomez ridiculed Trump’s apparent bruise, quipping that it “isn’t going anywhere,” and circulated a manipulated image placing Jeffrey Epstein’s face over the president’s hand (so maybe a curse might be lifted or something if Trump faces the music for the Epstein files).

Donald Trump's discolored hand during his State of the Union address, with Jeffrey Epstein's face superimposed @RepJimmyGomez/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Whatever the underlying cause of Trump's health concerns, his left hand now seems to be acting up too, and it's unsettling observers as much as the issues with his right.

Last month, Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a large bruise on his left hand.

The bruise made headlines after it was captured in pictures taken by photographers Chip Somodevilla and Fabrice Coffrini at the charter signing for the newly-formed "Board of Peace." Leavitt told reporters that Trump "hit his hand in the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”

To make matters worse, Trump was caught on video snoozing at the inaugural meeting for the group just a few days ago. "Dozy Don" is doing a really bad job of hiding his health issues.

Chuck Schumer; Donald Trump
Democrats Fire Back With Brutal Fact-Checks After Trump Claimed He 'Lifted' Millions Off Food Stamps

Megan Renee reacts to a Facebook comment and pulls up Peter Straub's profile while discussing the fallout.
Internet Sleuth Makes Internet Troll Dentist Immediately Regret Calling Her A Slur In Her Facebook Comments

Musician Nicole Sophia and best friend
Lesbian TikToker Records Best Friend's Reaction To Hearing Love Song She Wrote About Her—And We're Sobbing

Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Posts Heartbreaking Video Upping Reward Money For Her Missing Mother To $1 Million

