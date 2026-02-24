Kelly Osbourne Fires Back At 'Disgusting' Trolls For Bodyshaming Her On Social Media Since Ozzy Passed

Kelly Osbourne is once again shutting down cruel commentary about her body, this time after a social media user compared her appearance to a “dead body” and called her “tooooo thin and fragile.”

The backlash came just one day after Kelly attended the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective Spring/Summer 2026 presentation in London on February 22. For the event, she wore an embellished, subtly sheer turtleneck dress and later shared photos from the outing on Instagram.

What should have been a routine post quickly turned ugly.

Once critics flooded her comments with remarks about her weight, Kelly took to Instagram Story:

“Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse.”

The message underscored how sharply the remarks had landed. Rather than ignore the criticism, she chose to confront it publicly.

She followed up with another blunt message for critics:

“This too shall pass, but like, holy f---.”

The incident marks the latest in a pattern of Kelly confronting body-shaming—particularly in the months following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

In December, she shared a now-expired emotional video condemning what she described as “disgusting, horrible, mean, rude comments” she had been receiving since his passing. She also criticized users who circulated older photos of her to compare with her current appearance, noting that many of the remarks were coming from “grown ass women.”

Kelly questioned what critics expect from her as she mourns her father:

“I'm just here to say, 'What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?', The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that.”

Ozzy Osbourne died in July from a heart attack, leaving behind a decades-long legacy as a pioneer of heavy metal and a towering figure in music. His death marked the end of an era for fans and a deeply personal loss for his family. In the months since, Kelly has been candid about how profoundly the grief has affected her daily life.

Kelly called out the deeper harm behind the comments:

“They're just making you feel big and clever and like you've achieved something, but all you've achieved is being a bully. It's sick.”

Kelly has long been open about her relationship with her body. Since rising to fame as a teenager on her family’s reality series The Osbournes more than two decades ago, she has documented both weight fluctuations and personal struggles.

In 2018, she underwent gastric sleeve surgery and adopted lifestyle changes that led to an 85 lbs. weight loss. She has also spoken candidly about how motherhood affected her body. In 2024, she told People she gained 100 lbs. after welcoming her son, Sidney, with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson in 2022.

The renewed scrutiny over her appearance also surfaced during Sharon Osbourne’s recent interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. During the segment, Morgan aired a since-deleted Instagram clip in which Kelly criticized those commenting on her body.

After the clip played, Sharon defended her daughter:

"She's right. She's lost her daddy. She can't eat right now."

Supporters later flooded Kelly’s comments with messages of encouragement, praising her for speaking out and condemning the body-shaming remarks as unnecessary and cruel.

In addition to addressing criticism about her appearance, Kelly and her brother, Jack Osbourne, have both spoken out against individuals they believe are exploiting or misrepresenting the late musician’s legacy.

Kelly described the unsettling messages she’s received since Ozzy’s passing:

“We've had quite a few nutters coming out of the woodwork saying that they're speaking to dad from the grave.”

She added later that those comments get to her. "That really bothers me," Kelly said. "I think it's severely inappropriate."

Still, amid the negativity, the Osbournes have emphasized the overwhelming support from fans. Sharon has repeatedly acknowledged the comfort she has found in public tributes to her husband.

Sharon expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support:

“Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed. In fact, it's carried me through many nights.”

As Kelly continues navigating grief in the public eye, she has made one thing clear: mourning her father should not make her a target, and she has no intention of staying silent when it does.

She has repeatedly emphasized that commenting on someone else’s body, especially during a period of loss, crosses a line. For Osbourne, the larger message is about boundaries and the need for the public to rethink why they feel entitled to critique another person’s appearance at all.