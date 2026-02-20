TikToker Goes Viral With Suspicion She Was Kidnapped As A Child—And She Just Shared A Heartbreaking Update

TikTok is filled with misinformation, secrets, and conspiracies, but this latest story takes the cake. One creator isn’t just questioning family lore. She believes she may have been kidnapped as a child.

On February 8, TikToker @everythingwithdomo, whose real name is Dominique Washington, posted a five-minute video that has since racked up more than 6.9 million views.

She captioned the clip:

“I think I was kidnapped. Am I delusional or not? I need answers.”

From there, Washington laid out her suspicions in chronological order, building what she believes is a case against the woman who raised her.

The first red flag, according to Washington, is that she has never seen a baby photo of herself:

“My mom said that my baby pictures burnt in a house fire. I have three older siblings and one after me. All of them got baby pictures, not me.”

Washington said that explanation never fully sat right with her, especially because every one of her siblings allegedly still has photos from infancy. Trying to get clarity, she said she asked her father about the day she was born.

According to Washington, his version of events didn’t quite match her mother’s:

“He said he seen her pregnant. But then when I asked, I'm like, oh, so you seen her give birth? He said, no, nobody did. I said, nobody did? He said, no, nobody did. I said, she said you was there. He said, nobody, nobody was in that room with her.”

That discrepancy only fueled her doubts.

Washington said she later asked her mother to take a DNA test to clear up any uncertainty. She claims her mother refused. So, in a move that heightened viewers’ suspicions further, Washington decided to try to collect evidence herself.

Washington described attempting to secretly obtain her mother’s DNA:

"I see her brush with all the little grays, and I start pulling out the hair. I think, I can get this tested. She damn near knocked me into next week trying to get that brush and that hair."

Also, Washington shading her mama’s grey hairs had me cackling.

She also pointed to another behavior she found suspicious: her mother’s alleged reluctance to take photos with her. Washington claimed her mother would often cover her face if someone tried to take a picture of her face.

After so many unanswered questions, she said the uncertainty has taken an emotional toll:

“I need to know. I really need to know. Because this has just been weighing on me for years. And I need answers, and she don't wanna give me answers. Like, at least show me a baby picture.”

The video quickly gained traction, pulling in more than 840,000 likes and over 12,000 comments. Viewers flooded the comment section with theories, suggestions, and encouragement.

Some commenters speculated that Washington could be Alexis Patterson, a seven-year-old girl who disappeared in Milwaukee in 2002.

Patterson was last reportedly seen by her stepfather, LaRon Bourgeois, who told police he walked her to Hi-Mount Community School near North 49th Street and West Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee on May 3, 2002. She never made it to class and has not been seen since. Bourgeois died in 2021 of a suspected drug overdose.

The case drew national attention over the years. In 2016, police in Ohio DNA-tested a woman who was believed to possibly be Alexis. Authorities later confirmed the test results showed she was not the missing child.

Still, that didn’t stop TikTok from connecting dots. Others urged her to pursue practical steps—request hospital records, ask siblings to take DNA tests, or contact extended family members.

Four days after her original post, Washington returned with an emotional update—and things had escalated offline.

Washington shared where she was filming her update from:

“Like, but yeah, so I got kicked out. I'm currently sitting inside McDonald's. I don't know what to tell you guys.”

In the follow-up, she said she is actively researching 23andMe and other DNA testing options. She also addressed the Alexis Patterson speculation, indicating that she is likely not the missing child.

Washington reflected on the chaos surrounding her story:

"Clearly, my life has been a movie since I was a baby. A crazy, crazy life."

Washington told viewers she may go live on TikTok to answer questions and has since set up a GoFundMe to help herself get back on her feet after being kicked out of her home.

Whether Washington’s suspicions ultimately prove true or not, one thing is clear: millions of viewers are now invested in her search for answers. And for Washington, the viral moment appears to have come with very real consequences.

She says she just wants the truth.