Australian Olympics Reporter Issues Blunt Apology After Appearing Drunk On Live TV—And That Is How You Do It

Former 'Top Model' Contestant Shocks Fans By Revealing Contract Clause In Event She Was 'Killed' On The Show

In a recent Instagram post, Cycle 10 contestant Lauren Utter shared a photo of her America's Next Top Model contract that covered models being "killed, injured, or harmed" while shooting the reality show.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Feb 20, 2026
The tea about America's Next Top Model just keeps spilling, and apparently, there's a lot of tea.

With the launch of the Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, more people who were involved have started coming forward to share their experiences from the show, including Cycle 10's Lauren Utter.

When Utter heard about the docuseries, she decided to post on Instagram some of the "trinkets" she was left with from the show, including her cast pass, the advice to "never wear pink again," and a contract, which released the company of all responsibilitity if any of their modeling contestants were injured or... killed... during the show.

Utter captioned the Instagram post:

"I was on ['America's Next Top Model'], and I didn't [die], yay!"
"Apparently, Netflix is dropping a doc soon, so I just wanted to share some souvenirs."
"Did you know if we [die] on the show, they assume no responsibility? Cool, right?"

Section 44 of Utter's contract read:

"I understand that during the production of the Program, I may travel to various locations (including internationally)."
"Without in any way limiting the scope of this Participant Agreement, I acknowledge and agree that should I be killed, injured, or harmed during the transportation to or from any location in connection with the Program (including, without limitation, during the application process, selection process, the production process, the promotion of the Program, or otherwise), this Participant Agreement shall [guarantee] the Released Parties from any claim whatsoever in connection therewith, including, without limitation, any claim based upon Producers' failure to supervise, inspect, or investigate the means and methods of my transportation."

You can see that section zoomed in here:

You can see the Instagram post here:

Fellow Instagrammers were shocked by the agreement.

Most production companies will have agreements with their contestants, employees, and other members that release them from certain responsibilities, but this feels like Tyra Banks and the rest of the team behind ANTM were taking their protections a bit far.

With all that has come out about how they treated their modeling contestants, it's almost as if they were expecting something to happen along the way and didn't want to be held accountable. Cringe.

