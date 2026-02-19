Skip to content

Dr. Oz Accidentally Tells The Truth About The Trump Administration's Gaslighting—And Yeah, That Tracks

Karoline Leavitt Gets Awkward Reminder After Claiming Anything On Truth Social Is 'Directly From President Trump'

Karoline Leavitt
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Leavitt was brutally fact-checked after saying all Truth Social posts were written by Trump in a recent press conference, contradicting Trump's own claim about the posting of a racist clip portraying the Obamas as apes.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 19, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

During the Wednesday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt directly contradicted her boss, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Leavitt told the White House press corps:

"When you see it on Truth Social, you know it's directly from President Trump."

You can see her remarks here:


@DuncanCecil/X

The comment was in response to a question about the POTUS and his administration's mixed messages regarding a land deal being made by the United Kingdom.

The problem?

Less than two weeks ago, Trump and the White House claimed a blatantly racist AI video depicting former Democratic President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes...

@@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

...was posted to Trump's Truth Social account by an unnamed White House staffer, not Trump.


After Leavitt initially defended the video and called the harsh backlash from even Republicans "fake outrage," the White House issued a statement saying a staffer "erroneously made the post" on Trump's Truth Social account.


The racist video was subsequently deleted from Trump's Truth Social account, but White House officials never named the staffer nor responded to Republican calls for accountability over the post.

So who posted the racist video? According to Leavitt, apparently Trump himself.




@89toothdoc/X




@xray_media/X


@CHRISTI12512382/X

People have long suspected Stephen Miller and other White House advisors have used Trump's account to push their White supremacist, Christian nationalist agenda.

Many note that any posts with too few spelling errors, too few grammatical errors, and virtually proper use of capitalization and punctuation are likely signs that Trump didn't compose the post.

