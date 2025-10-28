Leaked Memo Lays Out Republican Effort To Elect Trump For A Third Term

Podcaster Brian Allen, who tweets using the handle @allenanalysis, shared a memo that argues for "reconsidering presidential term limits" so President Donald Trump can receive a third term, citing "unfinished business" and "continuity" as reasons why.

The memo, from the Third Term Project, is for a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event that was held on February 20, 2025, just one month after Trump took office again.

It reads, in part:

"This press conference will explore the case for reconsidering presidential term limits, arguing that extended leadership can be crucial during times of national crisis and economic development."

"Drawing on historical examples like Franklin Delano Roosevelt's four-term presidency and international cases such as Viktor Orban in Hungary, the discussion will highlight how sustained leadership fosters policy continuity, national stability, and long-term progress."

The memo mentions a discussion of a measure proposed by Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee to introduce a constitutional amendment to allow presidents to run for a third term, something that is currently prohibited by the Constitution.

It cites "unfinished business," namely "the need for more time to complete President Trump's agenda," as well as "national stability and growth," "the will of the people," and "building the next generation" as key topics.

Allen shared an image of the memo along with the following message:

"This isn’t subtle anymore. It’s a blueprint for permanent power."

You can see the memo below.

@allenanalysis/X

Many are sounding the alarm.









The memo is making the rounds after Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he would "love to" run in the next election and shut down rumors he'd be on the Republican ticket as Vice President.

He said:

"I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever. Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me."

Mere days prior, Trump's former chief strategist-turned-MAGA-influencer Steve Bannon was criticized after revealing that Trump's inner circle has a "plan" for him to serve a third term as president.

Bannon, speaking with The Economist, said "Trump is gonna be president in '28, and people just sort of [need to] get accommodated with that." Bannon also referred to Trump as "an instrument of divine will" and "a vehicle of divine providence," suggesting that God meant for Trump to have another term.

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits presidents from serving more than two terms. Overturning it would demand an extraordinary level of political consensus—either a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate or a constitutional convention initiated by two-thirds of state legislatures—making such a repeal highly improbable.