Rob Reiner's Thoughts About Charlie Kirk's Killing Resurface After He And His Wife Are Found Murdered

Rob Reiner; Charlie Kirk
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF; Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon

After famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were reportedly found murdered by their son, his comments about the killing of far-right activist Charlie Kirk on Piers Morgan Uncensored resurfaced.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossDec 15, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

As the internet continues to react to the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, many have returned to one of the filmmaker’s final televised interviews—a moment that now resonates with renewed gravity.

Pulled from a late-September appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, it shows Reiner addressing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk with restraint, empathy, and moral clarity, words that are now being remembered in light of Reiner's and his wife’s own violent deaths.

In the interview, Reiner was asked to respond to Kirk’s killing and the broader climate of political extremism. His reaction was unequivocal, rejecting violence outright and refusing to frame the moment through partisan allegiance.

Reiner remarked in the clip circulating on social media:

“Absolute horror. I unfortunately saw the video of it. It’s beyond belief what happened. That should never happen to anybody. I don’t care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable. That’s not a solution to solving problems.”

What engaged most viewers was not only Reiner’s condemnation of the act itself, but his insistence on empathy and restraint even when outrage feels justified. He pointed specifically to the words of Charlie Kirk’s widow, who publicly urged forgiveness rather than retaliation in the aftermath of her husband’s death.

Reiner reflected on Erika Kirk’s eulogy to her husband:

“What she said at the memorial was exactly right. I’m Jewish, but I believe in the teachings of Jesus. I believe in ‘do unto others.’ I believe in forgiveness. What she said was beautiful.”

Viewers couldn’t help but note that Reiner’s emphasis on forgiveness underscored a simple yet often-overlooked truth: condemning violence does not require ideological agreement, only humanity.

The clip that is circulating widely on social media after Reiner’s death was announced is available to watch here:

It’s more than clear from Reiner’s words of wisdom that were less of a call for provocation and more of a reflection of who he really was as a compassionate individual. They echo a career built on storytelling, creativity, and public engagement, and on the fundamental belief that empathy should not disappear in moments of anger or loss.

And for those who don’t know: Reiner was one of Hollywood’s most influential directors and a vocal liberal advocate whose work influenced generations of filmgoers.

His filmography includes This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, New Girl, and a recent appearance on The Bear with a portfolio that covered satire, romance, humor, drama, and moral questions, often examining power, truth, and civic responsibility.

Reiner first gained fame in front of the camera as the liberal-minded son, “Mike Stivic,” of racist and conservative Archie Bunker on Norman Lear’s All in the Family. It was an iconic role in a show that highlighted political and generational conflicts, captivating families watching American television during the 1970s.

He was born in the Bronx in 1947 to legendary comedian Carl Reiner and actress Estelle Lebost and raised in an environment of entertainment and advocacy for social awareness and justice.

60 Minutes recently reshared its interview with Reiner reflecting on his life and long career:

- YouTube60 Minutes

Kathy Bates, who won an Oscar as a novelist’s deranged fan in Reiner’s “Misery,” paid tribute and described the director as “brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist.”

Stephen King, whose novels inspired Stand by Me and Misery, reflected on their long friendship:

Kevin Nealon also highlighted the emotional intelligence that defined Reiner’s work, noting how deeply his films became part of the cultural fabric.

The comedian wrote:

“The humor is smart, and the heart is real. His films were part of the air for us. Grateful for what he made, and for what he and his wife gave the world.”

Former President Barack Obama said Reiner’s work gave America “our most cherished stories on screen,” which frequently tapped into “the goodness of people.”

Beyond his work in film, Reiner was a longtime Democratic activist and vocal liberal advocate, frequently using his platform to support progressive causes and criticize Republican leadership.

Rob and Michele met on the set of When Harry Met Sally, a fitting beginning for a relationship that would endure for more than three decades. Married in 1989, they shared three children and a life defined by partnership and family. Reiner was previously married to the late Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

After Reiner’s death, viewers returned to the clip with a renewed sense of loss:











As the nation mourned, attention also turned to the response from President Donald Trump. Rather than offering condolences, Trump used his platform to criticize Reiner, framing the director’s death through political grievance.

Taking to Truth Social, the president wrote:

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away… due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

The contrast was unmistakable. Reiner, when responding to the killing of an ideological opponent, centered on forgiveness and shared humanity. The president, confronted with the reported death of a longtime critic, chose derision.

And the full post of his remarks gets worse as you read along:

The post drew immediate condemnation, not only from Democrats and members of the entertainment industry, but also from figures within Trump’s own party.

Critics pointed to the hypocrisy between the professional consequences faced by entertainers and private citizens for ill-considered remarks after Kirk’s killing and the apparent absence of accountability for the president’s response to Reiner’s death.

Years earlier, Reiner had articulated the principle that guided his response to violence, regardless of who was involved:

“The most important thing is that you be a good person and you live by the golden rule of ‘do unto others.’ If you live by that, that’s all I care about.”

According to NBC News, authorities have arrested the Reiners’ son, Nick Reiner, 32, on suspicion of murder in connection with the deaths. He is being held on $4 million bail as the Los Angeles Police Department’s homicide division continues its investigation.

As tributes continue to pour in, Reiner’s words endure not as a response to violence but as a reflection of the life he lived. He and his wife are remembered for the decency, creativity, and compassion they consistently modeled. Our deepest condolences remain with their family and loved ones during this devastating time.

