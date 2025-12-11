Skip to content

Trump Ripped After Telling MAGA Fans Why Higher Prices Are Actually A Good Thing This Christmas

Kelsey Grammer Just Got Brutally Called Out By Former Co-Star After He Gushed Over 'Extraordinary' Trump

Kelsey Grammer; Lauren Holly
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The MAGA actor was interviewed by Fox News at the Kennedy Center Honors and said that President Trump is "maybe the greatest" president we've ever had—and his former costar Lauren Holly called him out in hilariously blunt fashion.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyDec 11, 2025
In case you weren't aware, Frasier icon Kelsey Grammer long ago decided to forever ruin his legacy by hitching his wagon to Donald Trump.

Why is anyone's guess, but much like his few remaining cult members, even the President's 37% approval rating hasn't been motivation enough for Grammer to get off the MAGA train.

So much so that he recently said Trump is "maybe the greatest" president in American history. And his former costar Lauren Holly is definitely not having it, in hilarious fashion.

After Grammer once again made a fool of himself adulating Trump at the Kennedy Center Honors, Holly posted a once-sentence anecdote about working with the actor that has the internet in hysterics.

Holly and Grammer worked together on the 1996 slapstick comedy film Down Periscope.

Along with a link to Grammer's Trump comments, Holly revealed the following tidbit:

"He farted constantly on the set of Down Periscope."

Grammer's comments came at December 6th's Kennedy Center Honors, which used to be the most prestigious arts organization in America but is now just yet another propaganda arm for stroking our crybaby weirdo president's ego.

Anyway, asked by Fox News (of course) what he thinks of the president, Grammer said:

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest."
"There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb."

That's code, it seems, for "hasn't done any of the beneficial things he promised to do and has destroyed my stock portfolio 47 times in nine months, but don't worry, he'll turn it around soon."

Grammer has long been an outspoken conservative in Hollywood and, like most conservatives, has a victim complex about it, once claiming in 2012 that he thought he wasn't nominated for an Emmy for the series Boss because of his politics.

It's probably actually because he was farting so much on the set of Boss just like on Down Periscope, if Holly is to be believed.

Holly's clapback of course instantly went viral and tickled plenty of liberal funny bones on Threads.

misterwixard/Threads

teri.velazquez/Threads

andrewlevere/Threads

transformativeadventures/Threads

rosenblatmanson/Threads

ccelaya319/Threads

elrey544/Threads

@mkm2269/Threads

Anyway, Mr. Grammer, if you're reading this: You stink! According to Lauren Holly, anyway.

