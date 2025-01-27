Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mel Gibson Dragged For Praising 'Daddy' Trump As He Visited California Amid Wildfires

Mel Gibson; Donald Trump
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The actor grossed out the internet after telling Fox News, "It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 27, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Actor and director Mel Gibson grossed out the internet after praising President Donald Trump in remarks to Fox News, telling the outlet that Trump's visit to California amid the ongoing Los Angeles fires is "like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off."

On Friday, Trump was met by California Governor Gavin Newsom for a tour of the devastation caused by the wildfires that have ravaged parts of Southern California. Trump's visit came after weeks of referring to Newsom as "Newscum" and hurling accusations that Newsom's government had exacerbated the crisis.

After Fox personality Sean Hannity asked Gibson, a longtime Los Angeles resident, "how it's been" out there, Gibson replied:

"I’m glad Trump’s here at the moment. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off, you know? So, I think he’ll get some results here quickly."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Mel Gibson: I’m glad Trump is here. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off

[image or embed]
— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 10:00 PM

To say people were weirded out is an understatement.

Yeah, Mel, I don't think parental child abuse is a positive simile.
— Austin Rob (@austinrob.bsky.social) January 26, 2025 at 1:33 AM


Cringe as hell.
— VinceCollette (@vincecollette.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 7:15 AM


Just what America needed…an abusive parent?
— Dashing Downward (@dashingdownward.bsky.social) January 26, 2025 at 1:09 PM



An abuser getting his freak on while on TV
— ChristieW (@christiew.bsky.social) January 25, 2025 at 7:16 AM


why is Mel Gibson talking about his sexual fetishes?
— Tabernita (@tabernita.satan.social) January 25, 2025 at 6:08 AM


Who hurt “you,” Mel Gibson?
— Ruby Shoes In Oz (@rubyshoesinoz.bsky.social) January 25, 2025 at 8:39 PM


So that’s what a daddy does? Sick man.
— susanwnichols.bsky.social (@susanwnichols.bsky.social) January 26, 2025 at 7:30 AM


Mel Gibson, an infamous antisemite, being given a platform should tell you all you need to know about the MAGA crowd.
— Gojiwave (@gojiwave.bsky.social) January 25, 2025 at 4:45 PM

Gibson's appearance on the network came after Trump took to Truth Social to announce that Gibson would serve as a "special ambassador" to Hollywood, joining fellow right-leaning actors Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone in the role.

Trump said the three "will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" Trump didn't offer details but said they "will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest," promising "The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Gibson later told reporters that he was surprised by the news because he "got the tweet at the same time as all of you." The actor, a longtime Trump fan who has a history of antisemitism and domestic violence, pledged to nonetheless "heed the call."

Latest News

A wide back shot of a man, angled upward. He is in business attire and is staring in awe at a skyscraper.
Music

Things That Initially Flopped But Later Became Classics

More from News/political-news

Frustrated teen
Photo by Malicki M Beser on Unsplash

Teenagers Explain What Their Parents Do That Drives Them Insane

As annoying as parents can be, their kids must remember that they're human, too, and are bound to make some mistakes along the way.

That's not to say that some parents don't do things that are especially bothersome, especially when their kids reach their teenage and adult years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Gad; Na’vi from Avatar
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; 20th Century Fox

Josh Gad Reveals Hilariously Brutal Reason James Cameron Didn't Cast Him In 'Avatar'

We nearly had a very different Avatar film.

Actor Josh Gad, searching for a new role out of his musical theater contract, managed to snag himself an audition for James Cameron’s Avatar movie back in the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Sam Kuffel; Elon Musk
CBS 58/YouTube; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

TV Meteorologist Ousted From CBS Station After Slamming Musk's Nazi-Like Salute On Instagram

CBS 58 meteorologist Sam Kuffel is "no longer with the station" after she criticized billionaire Elon Musk on her personal Instagram account over a Nazi-like salute he gave—not once but twice—to the crowd at a Trump rally during Monday's inauguration festivities.

Following President Donald Trump's swearing-in, Musk spoke at a rally held at D.C.'s Capital One Arena and said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Childhood Photo After Scoring Her First Oscar Nod For 'Wicked'

Wicked star Ariana Grande wrote a humbling post after being nominated for her first Academy Award for playing the supporting role of Glinda.

Director Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical based on characters from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz received ten Oscar nods, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo for her portrayal of Elphaba.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @joyvideography's TikTok video
@jolvideography/TikTok

Groom In Tears After Hearing 3-Year-Old Daughter's Sweet And Hilarious Message Before Wedding

The TikTok account for JOL Videography shared a touching video of a groom awaiting his bride's grand entrance on his wedding day back in December.

The wedding was beautifully arranged at Hawkstone Hall Hotel & Gardens in Marchamley, England, complete with beautiful white winter flowers.

Keep ReadingShow less