Mel Gibson Dragged For Praising 'Daddy' Trump As He Visited California Amid Wildfires

Actor and director Mel Gibson grossed out the internet after praising President Donald Trump in remarks to Fox News, telling the outlet that Trump's visit to California amid the ongoing Los Angeles fires is "like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off."
On Friday, Trump was met by California Governor Gavin Newsom for a tour of the devastation caused by the wildfires that have ravaged parts of Southern California. Trump's visit came after weeks of referring to Newsom as "Newscum" and hurling accusations that Newsom's government had exacerbated the crisis.
After Fox personality Sean Hannity asked Gibson, a longtime Los Angeles resident, "how it's been" out there, Gibson replied:
"I’m glad Trump’s here at the moment. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off, you know? So, I think he’ll get some results here quickly."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Mel Gibson: I’m glad Trump is here. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off
[image or embed]
— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 10:00 PM
To say people were weirded out is an understatement.
Yeah, Mel, I don't think parental child abuse is a positive simile.
— Austin Rob (@austinrob.bsky.social) January 26, 2025 at 1:33 AM
Cringe as hell.
— VinceCollette (@vincecollette.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 7:15 AM
Just what America needed…an abusive parent?
— Dashing Downward (@dashingdownward.bsky.social) January 26, 2025 at 1:09 PM
An abuser getting his freak on while on TV
— ChristieW (@christiew.bsky.social) January 25, 2025 at 7:16 AM
why is Mel Gibson talking about his sexual fetishes?
— Tabernita (@tabernita.satan.social) January 25, 2025 at 6:08 AM
Who hurt “you,” Mel Gibson?
— Ruby Shoes In Oz (@rubyshoesinoz.bsky.social) January 25, 2025 at 8:39 PM
So that’s what a daddy does? Sick man.
— susanwnichols.bsky.social (@susanwnichols.bsky.social) January 26, 2025 at 7:30 AM
Mel Gibson, an infamous antisemite, being given a platform should tell you all you need to know about the MAGA crowd.
— Gojiwave (@gojiwave.bsky.social) January 25, 2025 at 4:45 PM
Gibson's appearance on the network came after Trump took to Truth Social to announce that Gibson would serve as a "special ambassador" to Hollywood, joining fellow right-leaning actors Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone in the role.
Trump said the three "will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" Trump didn't offer details but said they "will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest," promising "The Golden Age of Hollywood!"
Gibson later told reporters that he was surprised by the news because he "got the tweet at the same time as all of you." The actor, a longtime Trump fan who has a history of antisemitism and domestic violence, pledged to nonetheless "heed the call."