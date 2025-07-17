Disturbing Facts People Wish They Could Unlearn

Why are humans gluttons for punishment?

Maybe it's just me.

When it comes to disturbing things in life, I must know all I can.

Though I get dizzy at the thought of blood, I cannot help but research murders, plagues, and all that is wrong with the world.

Serial killers?

Sign me up!

Rotting body parts?

Let me get my popcorn!

Rainbows and peace.

SNOOZE!

There is so much information out there that we should not know.

Things that haunt our sleep.

There is no way to ever unknow certain things, but we'll keep seeking them out.

Like reading this article.

Redditor MaterialRub675 wanted to hear about the sinister knowledge we all know too much about, so they asked:

"What's a disturbing fact you wish you could unlearn?"

Gross...

"Scurvy makes scars reopen."

- order66me

A Baby

"A dingo really did eat that woman's baby, and everyone still just makes fun of her to this day. Put your phone down and sit in silence for thirty seconds while you imagine what it would be like to 1) be eaten alive by a dingo, and 2) find out that happened to your baby, have nobody believe you, and become an international laughingstock. What the f**k guys?"

- D**eout

The answer is nothing...

"We got a dog that had heartworms; they got treated and are doing perfectly fine now. The thing is, it prompted me to look into them. They're spread by mosquitoes and can live in most large mammals. Huh... So what stops humans from getting them? Nothing. The answer is nothing. They just aren't harmful to humans because they can't breed properly in us. You and I might have a few right now..."

"And that goes for most parasitic worms btw."

- summonsays

PACER

"When I had open heart surgery nearly 20 years ago at age 28, the doctors placed 'pacer' wires in my heart just in case they needed to stimulate my heart electrically after the surgery (my words, not theirs). So I wake up and find two yellow copper electrical wires sticking out of my torso. Later that day, the nurse came to remove them."

"This is done by simply tugging until they come free from small hooks or barbs on the end of the heart wall. The nurse warned me in advance that I’d feel my heart physically pull down in my body. She was not kidding. It was unpleasant, to say the least. But now, years later, I literally can’t forget what it feels like to have someone tug on my heart strings."

- daveescaped

Delusions

"There’s a condition called Cotard’s Delusion, where a person genuinely believes they’re dead, like fully dead, but their body just hasn’t noticed yet."

"Some even stop eating or ask to be buried."

"The mind is terrifying when it breaks."

- LinaBreezeOh

HARDCORE

"Dominant female meerkats will kill the pups of subordinate female meerkats, then force the subordinate females to feed their babies as 'tribute' or 'rent' to be allowed to remain in the group."

"That s**t is hardcore AF."

- pyroskunkz

Under the Smoke

"Children under the age of 5 try to hide from fires and not run from them."

- Internal-Educator256

"When I was 3 years old, I actually did this. My grandparents' kitchen caught on fire, spreading rapidly. I ran into the back room and hid under the desk; they couldn't find me, and the house was filling up with smoke. The whole side of that house burnt up, a fireman came in and got me and handed me to another fireman through the window. It's one of my earliest childhood memories."

- Ancient-Growth-9143

Mom's on the Menu

"Centipedes let their young feed on their bodies and obviously die while the babies just have a feast on their mother's corpse."

- PreparationAlive9435

"Centipedes are cannibals. I once killed one, picked it up with a tissue, balled it up, and tossed it in the trash. Came home to find another centipede trying to get inside the ball of tissue."

"They gross me out more than any other bug. My brother always says, 'You should welcome centipedes because they eat all the other bugs!'"

"I don't really MIND any other bug half as much as a centipede. Not even spiders (so long as they're not... of the Australian variety)."

- midnightsunofa*itch

Laika

"When the Soviet Union launched the street dog Laika into space before launching a man, they had no intention of bringing the pup home alive. Though they provided for food and water, they didn't plan for her to come back to Earth. She lived a few hours and likely died from heat-related stress. The capsule orbited for a few weeks until our atmosphere and gravity dragged it back in, burning up during re-entry."

"This has always been a sad story to me since the day I learned it long ago."

- OGrinderBoy

Sensations...

"The mouth and anus share similar nerve endings, which is why eating something spicy can cause a burning sensation both when it goes in and when it comes out."

- nisezz

Stay Healthy

"How much of modern medicine relies on a hunch or trial and error?"

"Before I worked in a hospital, I used to think doctors knew everything and that curing illness was straightforward. That will apply to some diseases, but there are many, many more which are vague and treatment isn't really well established or doesn't always respond as you might expect."

"Makes you afraid to get sick after a while."

- Three_hrs_later

+8000C

"Basically, every scene in movies where someone dies in lava is wrong."

"Your body is 80% water, and molten magma or lava is just rock that’s so hot that it’s in a liquid state. Rock is a lot denser than water, even in a liquid state, so you wouldn’t sink into it: your body would float on the surface of the lava, burning to a crisp while you scream in agony."

"Actually, it might be even worse, given that when water (I.e., the water in every one of your cells) is suddenly exposed to extreme temperatures all at once, it instantly boils. If that exposure is fast enough, it boils explosively."

"And since your body isn’t a perfect sphere being exposed to the +800C lava all at the same time, what (might) actually happen could be parts of your body exploding and popping as little steam explosions rupture your burned skin as you burn alive, floating on the superheated rock smoothie."

- Rekthor

NASTY

"I used to remind coworkers of this after particularly nasty jobs when I worked as a paramedic."

"When you smell something, that means microscopic particles of what you’re smelling have floated into your nose and sinuses and bonded with a scent receptor."

"It delivers its message, and then your body breaks down the molecules, and either they get removed from your body by your snot, or they get broken down and become you. Always good to reflect on that when you’re dealing with a lot of s**t or decomposition.

"God, I was such a d**k... lol."

- sam_neil

LASHED

"Nearly every adult human has mites that live in the hair follicles of their eyelashes."

- Cold-Cell2820

