Walton Goggins Speaks Out After Pete Davidson Predicts Fans Will 'Turn On' Him Like They Did Pedro Pascal

Pete Davidson went viral recently for calling out the weird online backlash to actor Pedro Pascal's unstoppable career trajectory in recent years.

And he thinks White Lotus star Walton Goggins is next.

Goggins has had a similarly fruitful few years, rising ever closer to household-name status on the heels of his starring roles in HBO's televangelist satire The Righteous Gemstones and the aforementioned White Lotus.

And speaking from experience with his own rapid rise to fame, Davidson predicts that the clock is ticking on the "overexposure" backlash for Goggins.

On Instagram, Goggins had a perfect response: gratitude.





In his post, Goggins shared a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article about Davidson's recent comments on Theo Von's podcast, in which he said of Goggins:

“Look at Pedro Pascal right now... He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [then] fu*king blows up so fu*king hard... And then a year later... everyone’s like, ‘Go the fu*k away, dude...’”

“They’re gonna do it with Walton Goggins, [he] will be next. It’s like, we build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn. It’s within months.”

Having spent so much time on the business end of the internet and the public's fickleness when it comes to celebrities, Davidson's frustration on his colleagues' behalf is understandable.

But Goggins himself sees it very differently.

In his Instagram caption, he thanked Davidson for the "heads up," but took a very different point of view on the theoretical backlash:

"To me, being included in this headline isn’t a curse it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!!"

He then reminisced about all the wonderful people he's gotten to work with in recent years after toiling for decades in relative obscurity, as well as the outpouring of love he's received from fans.

It seems to have left him feeling the kind of gratitude that even internet backlash can't dim.

"[It's] way more than a poor kid from GA would ever have the audacity to imagine. I wouldn’t take one back."

"So…If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged."

"And If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability… if this is my fate…"

"Well… Fu*k it. I’m going to enjoy the FU*K OUT OF IT."

On Instagram, fans were definitely in Goggins' corner—and Pascal's, for that matter—come what may.

After nearly 30 years in the business, Goggins deserves every moment of adulation he's getting.