Skip to content

'That's So Raven' Star's Plea

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'White Lotus' Stars Hilariously Shut Down Fan-Fueled Feud Rumors With Iconic Photoshoot

Jason Isaacs; Walton Goggins
Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After fans speculated that White Lotus stars Jason Isaacs and Walton Goggins had some beef on set, the two costars shared a few photos together on Instagram to shut down the rumor mill.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsMay 06, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Following online buzz about cast drama on The White Lotus Season 3, stars Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs put those rumors to rest with a little good humor.

The speculation began after both actors made cryptic comments in separate interviews about tensions on set, prompting fans to believe a feud was brewing between them.

Jason Isaacs, who played chaotic financier Timothy Ratliff, described the set as “a theater camp, but to some extent an open prison camp” in The Guardian, mentioning that “alliances, romances, and friendships formed and broke,” and admitting he wasn’t immune to the off-screen drama. His wife, he said, called some castmates “mad.”

Meanwhile, Walton Goggins, who played the emotionally distant Rick Hatchett, spoke to Cultured about his intense method acting, saying he remained isolated during filming to reflect his character’s solitude. He said a co-star complimented his work on Fallout, and he said of the filming process for the new hit show that “Every day was f**king horrible.”

But any lingering gossip was put to rest on May 3, when Isaacs posted playful photos of himself and Goggins on Instagram, clearly on good terms. “Hey, all you genius online sleuths — see any beef?!! #RicksAlive!!!” he joked in the caption.

Their post had fans breathing a sigh of relief—and laughing at how quickly the internet’s drama radar can go off the rails.

People were pretty much immediately impressed and amused.

@sarahrenejones/Instagram

@weather.brando/Instagram

@ancient_gold_dust_woman/Instagram

@travelingtck/Instagram

The fact that they even addressed it had people laughing.

@emmaisalzman/Instagram

Some folks needed more information.

@lalaurenmck/Instagram


@leopoldoleopolo/Instagram

Many people found the fact that Isaacs tagged Duke University in the photo hilarious. The university recently came forward and condemned an episode of White Lotus where Isaac’s character Timothy, who notably is a Duke alum in the series, imagined a murder-suicide as part of an episode while wearing Duke attire.

@therealjasonisaacs/Instagram

@ali_m_whitaker/Instagram

@gianabonomolo/Instagram

But really, folks were just happy to see them getting along.

@muldoon_85/Instagram

White Lotus is viewable on Max.

Latest News

John Oliver
Funny News

John Oliver Hilariously Explains Why Having A UK Version Of 'SNL' Is A 'Terrible Idea'

Nancy Sinatra; Frank Sinatra; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Nancy Sinatra Shuts Down MAGA Fan Who Claimed Her Famous Dad Would've Voted For Trump

Pope Leo XIV; JD Vance
Political News

MAGA Brands New Pope 'Woke' After His Past Tweet Criticizing JD Vance Resurfaces

Donald Trump
Political News

Dept. Of Energy Roasted After Posting Bonkers Light Switch Meme To Praise Trump

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Tim Walz Perfectly Explains Why Trump Running The Country 'Like A Business' Is A Bad Idea

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticized President Donald Trump during an interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, stressing just why the people who elected Trump to run the country "like a business" were completely misguided.

Walz particularly lamented the impacts of Trump's ongoing trade war with Canada and Mexico, noting that Trump has a history of scuttling deals and "a proven track record of being an absolute failure."

Keep ReadingShow less
A young angered woman looks into the camera and sternly holds up her index finger. Behind her is a chainlink fence with a sign showing a stenciled person being barred.
Photo by Francisco De Legarreta C. on Unsplash

People Reveal Red Flags That Scream "This Couple Won't Last!"

Love is not a many-splendered thing.

Ok, maybe it is for some, but not for most.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Cory Bowman
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; @corymbowman/X

Vance Roasted After His Brother Gets Walloped In Ohio Primary Following Vance's Endorsement

On Tuesday, the city of Cincinnati, Ohio, held their primary election to determine who would earn a spot on November's mayoral ballot.

The city's mayoral race is nonpartisan—no parties appear next to candidates' names on the primary or general election ballots. The top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of their party affiliation, vie for the office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ellen DeGeneres; Ellen DeGeneres on a lawn mower in the UK
FOX via Getty Images; @ellendegeneres/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Just Tried To Mow The Lawn At Her Sprawling UK Estate—And It Went South Fast

Say what you may about Ellen DeGeneres, but we can all agree that she's always tried to find the funny side in a situation, even if it's something that should be as mundane as mowing the lawn.

DeGeneres left the talk show scene in 2022 after allegations ran rampant about her running a toxic workplace, so when President Donald Trump was elected for a second term, it seemed the perfect time for the entertainer and her wife, Portia de Rossi, to look for greener pastures, namely in the U.K.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg; Linda McMahon
MSNBC; Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Buttigieg Epically Drags Education Secretary For Confusing A.I. With 'A1 Steak Sauce'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg mocked Education Secretary Linda McMahon during an MSNBC appearance after she recently went viral for confusing AI with A1, the steak sauce brand.

McMahon slipped up during her appearance at the ASU+GSV Summit last month. While discussing the state of modern education, she brought up the role of AI in today's classrooms.

Keep ReadingShow less