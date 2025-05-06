'White Lotus' Stars Hilariously Shut Down Fan-Fueled Feud Rumors With Iconic Photoshoot

Following online buzz about cast drama on The White Lotus Season 3, stars Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs put those rumors to rest with a little good humor.
The speculation began after both actors made cryptic comments in separate interviews about tensions on set, prompting fans to believe a feud was brewing between them.
Jason Isaacs, who played chaotic financier Timothy Ratliff, described the set as “a theater camp, but to some extent an open prison camp” in The Guardian, mentioning that “alliances, romances, and friendships formed and broke,” and admitting he wasn’t immune to the off-screen drama. His wife, he said, called some castmates “mad.”
Meanwhile, Walton Goggins, who played the emotionally distant Rick Hatchett, spoke to Cultured about his intense method acting, saying he remained isolated during filming to reflect his character’s solitude. He said a co-star complimented his work on Fallout, and he said of the filming process for the new hit show that “Every day was f**king horrible.”
But any lingering gossip was put to rest on May 3, when Isaacs posted playful photos of himself and Goggins on Instagram, clearly on good terms. “Hey, all you genius online sleuths — see any beef?!! #RicksAlive!!!” he joked in the caption.
Their post had fans breathing a sigh of relief—and laughing at how quickly the internet’s drama radar can go off the rails.
People were pretty much immediately impressed and amused.
The fact that they even addressed it had people laughing.
Some folks needed more information.
Many people found the fact that Isaacs tagged Duke University in the photo hilarious. The university recently came forward and condemned an episode of White Lotus where Isaac’s character Timothy, who notably is a Duke alum in the series, imagined a murder-suicide as part of an episode while wearing Duke attire.
But really, folks were just happy to see them getting along.
White Lotus is viewable on Max.