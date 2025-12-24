MTG Likens Trump To 'Evil People' For Trying To Block The Epstein Files After Latest Horrifying Revelation

Skip to content

OU Sparks Outrage After Firing Trans Graduate Teaching Assistant Who Gave MAGA Student A Zero On Essay

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene likened President Donald Trump to "evil people" after the Department of Justice released thousands of new Epstein files documents, many of which included references to Trump, who has for months pushed back against efforts to make the files public.

One of the most striking Trump-related revelations in the latest document release was a 2020 email, reportedly authored by a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. They wrote that flight records they received "reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)."

The message warned a recipient about how often Trump had flown on the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet during the 1990s. According to the email, Trump and Epstein were the only passengers on at least one of those flights. Another flight listed just the two men and a “then-20-year-old” whose identity remains redacted.

The new tranche of records also includes a 2021 subpoena issued to Mar-a-Lago in connection with the prosecution of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Although the document offers few additional details, Maxwell was later convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Separately, investigators working on an unrelated case in 2021 reportedly discovered a photograph of Trump with Maxwell on a device belonging to Steve Bannon, according to another email contained in the disclosures.

Greene reshared a post from an X user who has been compiling some of the most sordid revelations from the files. The post she shared featured testimony from one Epstein victim, who claimed she was “kept in a stall” and that Epstein and other men rated her appearance.

She wrote:

"This is horrifying. Trump called me a traitor for fighting him to release the Epstein files and standing with women who were raped, jailed in stalls, and trafficked to men. Only evil people would hide this and protect those who participated."
"I pray for these women."

You can see her post below.

It's just the latest development in a relationship that has gone south.

Trump distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction to go" by pushing back against efforts to release the Epstein files. She called releasing the files and supporting the victims of Epstein "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."

In a move that stunned both Capitol Hill and constituents back home, Greene revealed last month that she plans to step down from Congress ahead of schedule. The decision followed a dramatic rupture with her longtime political partner after Trump publicly branded her a “traitor” and threatened to support a primary challenger to unseat her.

Trump announced he would withdraw his endorsement of Greene, saying, “All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” He said he would give his “unyielding support” to a primary challenge against her “if the right person runs." Trump also claimed Greene has gone too "far left" for his taste.

Greene later posted on X that Trump went "over the edge" after she sent him a text message urging him to "lean into" releasing the files and support Epstein's victims and go after the "deep state" that includes "Democrat bad guys." She remarked that it's "astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level."

Given how deeply Greene was previously involved with QAnon, the Epstein files release were pretty much the major thing she cared the most about when she entered Congress—and though she certainly has a lot to answer for, many agree that this should not be a partisan issue.

They are giving credit where credit is due—and have joined her in calling Trump out:




Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in regard to Epstein.

The Department of Justice claimed in a statement that the new files "contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

The agency insisted that these claims are "unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

Though the Trump administration has released documents that are heavily redacted, many who've examined the files have discovered that some of these redactions can be undone with Photoshop or by highlighting text to paste into a word processing file.

Unredacted versions of the files have continued to circulate on social media—and it is highly likely we'll learn even more about Trump's involvement in the coming days.

