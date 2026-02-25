Internet Sleuth Makes Internet Troll Dentist Immediately Regret Calling Her A Slur In Her Facebook Comments

When one internet troll picked the wrong woman to target in her Facebook comments, he didn’t just get blocked—he got a full-blown masterclass in digital karma.

It all started on February 16, after Megan Renee posted on TikTok about a comment left by a man named Peter Straub on her Facebook page.

Megan Renee shared the message verbatim in her video:

"f–k you c–t !"

I mean, nothing says “I’m thriving” quite like logging onto Facebook and typing that out before noon. Maybe a cup of coffee. Maybe a walk. Maybe even a calming video of Punch the monkey.

Anything, really, other than whatever that was.

Instead of firing back with a one-liner, Megan did what any seasoned internet sleuth would do: she went digging.

Megan Renee walked viewers through her first step in the now-viral TikTok:

"So, of course, I went over and checked out his profile, so then I found out where Mr. Peter works…"

What she found made the story even more surreal. Straub, she discovered, is affiliated with Summit Dental Health, a dentistry practice in Omaha, Nebraska. His name and photo appeared on the practice’s website, and Megan noted that the school listed in his professional bio matched the one on his Facebook page, effectively confirming that she had identified the right person.

Adding an extra layer of internet irony, viewers quickly pointed out that Straub bears an uncanny resemblance to Peter Griffin from Family Guy—a detail Megan didn’t ignore.

But the real twist came when she checked his Yelp presence:

"And it looks like you are just an overall terrible human being as well as being a terrible dentist, because you have 2.1 [star] reviews on Yelp.”

And sure enough, several reviews that predate Megan’s video paint a picture of a man one reviewer described as “extremely rude and dismissive.”

You can see a screenshot of the reviews below:

One 2023 review mentions that an unnamed dentist at the practice “was so rude he made me cry,” alongside complaints about poor dental work. Another, written three years earlier, suggests Straub should “find a job where you aren't around other people.”

Just last year, someone on Facebook claimed that Straub repeatedly called her 15-year-old daughter ugly during an appointment before telling her she was “too stupid to graduate at 17.”

It’s unclear whether Megan initially intended to escalate things beyond exposing the comment, but as she scrolled through reviews, the tone of her video shifted from amused disbelief to something more pointed.

Renee openly questioned what professional accountability might look like:

"I wonder how the Board of Dentistry would approve of you leaving derogatory comments onto women's pages like this… I don’t know, maybe the internet will do its thing.”

And the internet, predictably, did.

You can watch Renee’s Instagram video that currently sits at 7.5K likes:

Commenters across X applauded Megan’s sleuthing, with many calling it a textbook case of FAFO and joking that the only real dental emergency was Straub’s online behavior.

With over 194.7K followers, Megan Renee’s TikTok profile says she’s from Indiana and describes herself as a girl “with a frenchie, a loud mouth and a lot of f(-∈ opinions💙.” And when she’s not exposing rogue dentists in Facebook comment sections, she’s weighing in on the internet’s most unhinged viral detours.

If nothing else, her latest video serves as a cautionary tale: if you’re going to leave a slur in someone’s Facebook comments, you might want to make sure your professional bio—and your Yelp reviews—are spotless first.