Skip to content

Blizzard Reporter Caught Off Guard When Interview Snowballs Into Rant About Predatory Landlords In NYC

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Internet Sleuth Makes Internet Troll Dentist Immediately Regret Calling Her A Slur In Her Facebook Comments

Megan Renee reacts to a Facebook comment and pulls up Peter Straub’s profile while discussing the fallout.
@megan_renee215/TikTok

TikTok user @themeganrenee took to social media to call out a male dentist for leaving nasty comments on her Facebook page, and after doing a little internet sleuthing, found his negative Yelp reviews and reported him to the Board of Dentistry.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossFeb 25, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

When one internet troll picked the wrong woman to target in her Facebook comments, he didn’t just get blocked—he got a full-blown masterclass in digital karma.

It all started on February 16, after Megan Renee posted on TikTok about a comment left by a man named Peter Straub on her Facebook page.

Megan Renee shared the message verbatim in her video:

"f–k you c–t !"

I mean, nothing says “I’m thriving” quite like logging onto Facebook and typing that out before noon. Maybe a cup of coffee. Maybe a walk. Maybe even a calming video of Punch the monkey.

Anything, really, other than whatever that was.

Instead of firing back with a one-liner, Megan did what any seasoned internet sleuth would do: she went digging.

Megan Renee walked viewers through her first step in the now-viral TikTok:

"So, of course, I went over and checked out his profile, so then I found out where Mr. Peter works…"

What she found made the story even more surreal. Straub, she discovered, is affiliated with Summit Dental Health, a dentistry practice in Omaha, Nebraska. His name and photo appeared on the practice’s website, and Megan noted that the school listed in his professional bio matched the one on his Facebook page, effectively confirming that she had identified the right person.

Adding an extra layer of internet irony, viewers quickly pointed out that Straub bears an uncanny resemblance to Peter Griffin from Family Guy—a detail Megan didn’t ignore.

But the real twist came when she checked his Yelp presence:

"And it looks like you are just an overall terrible human being as well as being a terrible dentist, because you have 2.1 [star] reviews on Yelp.”

And sure enough, several reviews that predate Megan’s video paint a picture of a man one reviewer described as “extremely rude and dismissive.”

You can see a screenshot of the reviews below:

One 2023 review mentions that an unnamed dentist at the practice “was so rude he made me cry,” alongside complaints about poor dental work. Another, written three years earlier, suggests Straub should “find a job where you aren't around other people.”

Just last year, someone on Facebook claimed that Straub repeatedly called her 15-year-old daughter ugly during an appointment before telling her she was “too stupid to graduate at 17.”

It’s unclear whether Megan initially intended to escalate things beyond exposing the comment, but as she scrolled through reviews, the tone of her video shifted from amused disbelief to something more pointed.

Renee openly questioned what professional accountability might look like:

"I wonder how the Board of Dentistry would approve of you leaving derogatory comments onto women's pages like this… I don’t know, maybe the internet will do its thing.”

And the internet, predictably, did.

You can watch Renee’s Instagram video that currently sits at 7.5K likes:

Commenters across X applauded Megan’s sleuthing, with many calling it a textbook case of FAFO and joking that the only real dental emergency was Straub’s online behavior.

You can view the reactions here:











With over 194.7K followers, Megan Renee’s TikTok profile says she’s from Indiana and describes herself as a girl “with a frenchie, a loud mouth and a lot of f(-∈ opinions💙.” And when she’s not exposing rogue dentists in Facebook comment sections, she’s weighing in on the internet’s most unhinged viral detours.

If nothing else, her latest video serves as a cautionary tale: if you’re going to leave a slur in someone’s Facebook comments, you might want to make sure your professional bio—and your Yelp reviews—are spotless first.

Latest News

Chuck Schumer; Donald Trump
Political News

Democrats Fire Back With Brutal Fact-Checks After Trump Claimed He 'Lifted' Millions Off Food Stamps

Musician Nicole Sophia and best friend
LGBTQ

Lesbian TikToker Records Best Friend's Reaction To Hearing Love Song She Wrote About Her—And We're Sobbing

Savannah Guthrie
Celebrities

Savannah Guthrie Posts Heartbreaking Video Upping Reward Money For Her Missing Mother To $1 Million

Abdellatif and Sandra Hafraoui
Donald Trump

New Jersey MAGA Couple Slams Trump For 'Ruining Our Lives' After Husband Gets Detained By ICE

More from Trending

Members of U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team arriving in Washington
Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

People Are Applauding The Five Members Of The Men's Hockey Team Who Declined Trump's Invitation—And Most Have One Important Thing In Common

Five members of the U.S. men's ice hockey team did not join President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, and eagle-eyed social media users are celebrating them while noting one important thing they have in common.

The team's visit to the White House was dogged by controversy when Trump phoned them Sunday night to invite them to attend his State of the Union address and quipped that failing to invite the women as well might "get him impeached."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump receiving gold medal from Team USA men's hockey team
@RonFilipkowski/X

The Men's Hockey Team Just Let Donald Trump Wear One Of Their Gold Medals—And The Jokes Came Pouring In

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after the U.S. men's hockey team arrived in Washington fresh off their victory at the Winter Olympics and handed him a gold medal to try on.

Trump has been flattered with gifts and cozied up to by energy lobbyists in recent months—he even received a "peace prize" from FIFA once upon a time—so his reaction here is really something.

Keep ReadingShow less
Flavor Flav; Donald Trump
Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Flavor Flav Shades Trump With Epic Invitation To US Women's Hockey Team For A 'Real Celebration'

Legendary rapper Flavor Flav is a co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted group Public Enemy. He later gained reality TV fame as the star of the VH1 dating show Flavor of Love.

But in recent years, Flavor Flav has been best known in pop culture as an enthusiastic hype man for Team USA at the Olympics, especially the often overlooked teams. For the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, he sponsored the entire women's water polo team.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jon Stewart discussing Kash Patel
@TheDailyShow/X

Jon Stewart Says What We're All Thinking About Kash Patel After USA Hockey Locker Room Video Goes Viral

After FBI Director Kash Patel made headlines for chugging a beer and wearing a gold medal in the locker room of the USA Men's Olympics Hockey team following their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics, Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked him profusely, saying what we're all thinking about the display.

In footage circulated online by William Turton of ProPublica, Patel appears to down a bottle of beer, throw his arms up, and slam his fist on a table in celebration. Moments later, Matthew Tkachuk of Team USA is seen placing his medal around Patel’s neck, after which Patel joins the victorious hockey players in singing "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by Toby Keith.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Bess Kalb; Donald Trump
C-SPAN; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former 'Jimmy Kimmel' Writer Epically Fires Back At 'Bruised Skin' Trump In Blistering Congressional Testimony

Bess Kalb, a former writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, criticized President Donald Trump during a hearing on Capitol Hill called “Silencing Dissent: The First Amendment Under Attack,” saying the president is the program's "best and worst audience" with "inexplicably bruised" and "very thin" skin.

Kalb's appearance is no accident given how much Jimmy Kimmel Live! has offended Trump's sensibilities over the years—and how he tried to pull it off the air last year.

Keep ReadingShow less