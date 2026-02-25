Skip to content

Savannah Guthrie Posts Heartbreaking Video Upping Reward Money For Her Missing Mother To $1 Million

Savannah Guthrie
@savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Today show anchor shared an emotionally raw video to Instagram on the 24th day since her mother Nancy was "taken from her bed," saying the family still believes "she can come home" but knows "she may already be gone."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis Christnot Feb 25, 2026
NBC Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie announced her family is offering $1 million for information about her mother Nancy's location in a new video shared on Instagram.

The reward will be in addition to the $100,000 offered by the FBI for information about Nancy Guthrie and the $102,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case from 88-Crime, the Pima County and Tucson affiliate of the national Crime Stoppers organization.

Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home sometime between 9:50pm on the night of January 31 and the next morning. Her home security system was disabled at 1:47am on February 1.

In her video, Savannah Guthrie wore a yellow sweater, a color emblematic of homecomings ever since singer Tony Orlando and Dawn's song "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree" became a hit in 1973. Guthrie spoke from her heart, breaking down at times.

The Today show host said:

"So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing."
"We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home, hope against hope. As my sister says, we are blowing on the embers of hope."

You can see her video here:

Guthrie added:

"We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy."
"If this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Then Guthrie made a plea for answers for herself and her family, saying:

"But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery."
"You can call the 1-800 tip line [1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)]. You can be anonymous if you want."
"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, we are begging you to please come forward now."

The Guthries have shared several messages about the case and their mother, with the first posted on February 4.

On February 9, Savannah Guthrie shared her thanks for the public's support.

On February 10, she shared home security camera footage and the contact information for the FBI.

On February 12, she shared home video and a photo of her mother from her childhood.

Then on February 15, she addressed anyone who knows of her mother's whereabouts, saying:

"It's never too late to do the right thing."

In addition to the million dollars the family is offering as a reward for information about Nancy Guthrie, they're also donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Guthrie stated:

"We also know that we are not alone in our loss. We know there are millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty."

In a statement about the donation, NCMEC shared:

"Every day, families of missing children across this country are living with pain and uncertainty. [The Guthrie family's] support will help NCMEC provide guidance, resources and hope to families experiencing similar grief and searching for answers."
"Their donation is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: when a family is in crisis, they deserve someone to stand with them. We are honored by their trust and inspired by their dedication to strengthening support for all families in crisis."
"Our hearts remain with the Guthrie family as they continue to fight for Nancy."

We all hope Nancy Guthrie will be brought home soon.

