Hugh Jackman Shares Hilariously Wolverine-esque Bedhead Photo—And We Totally See It

It turns out you can take the mutant out of the X-Men, but you can’t take the X-Men out of your morning bedhead.

After 25 years of playing the iconic clawed hero, Hugh Jackman woke up this week to a truly meta realization: he didn’t need a wig, a wind machine, or a Hollywood glam squad to look like Wolverine. He just needed a pillow. And maybe, moving forward, a satin bonnet.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star shared a selfie on X featuring gravity-defying morning hair that curved into those unmistakable Logan-esque side spikes—no styling required.

Jackman captioned the now-viral selfie with multiverse-level self-awareness:

“When you wake up, look in the mirror, and realize you’ve actually become the character you’ve played for 25 years.”

When you wake up, look in the mirror, and realize you’ve actually become the character you’ve played for 25 years. pic.twitter.com/r9lvnSzjjP

— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 23, 2026

The post quickly surpassed 1.4 million views, with fans pointing out that the resemblance felt almost suspiciously Marvel/Disney-approved, on-brand. This wasn’t garden-variety bedhead.

For an actor who first slipped on the adamantium claws in 2000’s X-Men, the moment feels oddly full circle. Jackman appeared to close the chapter with 2017’s Logan, only to return last year in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide and now ranks as the second-highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe entry behind Avengers: Endgame.

That comeback didn’t happen without serious effort.

Speaking to People about stepping back into Wolverine’s boots, Jackman addressed the physical toll:

“When I came back to it, it was really fun, and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. I realised how good it is for your brain."

"But the hardest bit…the food. I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I’m naturally skinny. To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit. That’s the bit that does my head in.”

The discipline paid off. Deadpool & Wolverine delivered the kind of box office momentum Marvel Studios had been chasing for years. It also reaffirmed what audiences have believed since 2000: recasting Hugh Jackman as Wolverine would not be a decision taken lightly.

Which is why his name continues to surface in conversations surrounding Avengers: Doomsday.

Jackman was absent from the initial cast announcement, though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that additional actors will be revealed. At the same time, fans have revived a promotional clip from 2013’s The Wolverine, filmed years before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, in which Jackman speculated about uniting Marvel’s characters on screen.

In the resurfaced clip, Jackman sounded almost prophetic:

“I find it almost impossible that there’s not a way [to take] Iron Man, all the Avengers characters, Wolverine, the X-Men characters, Spider-Man, and somehow get them in all together.”

More than a decade later, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and Iron Man—or at least a version of the character. The parallels have not gone unnoticed.

So when Jackman posts a selfie that suggests Wolverine may be a permanent resident—even in his sleep—the timing feels almost poetic.

The comment section matched the energy. Replies ranged from method acting jokes to the inevitable “Till you’re 90” references—a callback to Ryan Reynolds’ running gag in Deadpool & Wolverine about Jackman playing the character indefinitely. If the hair has a say in it, retirement does not appear imminent.

Of course, Wolverine is only part of Jackman’s current run.

His musical biopic Song Sung Blue premiered in theaters on December 25, 2025. The film earned $57 million at the box office against a reported budget of $30 million. Directed by Craig Brewer, it is based on the true story of Neil Diamond tribute performers Mike and Claire Sardina. As of February 23, it has reached No. 1 on Peacock’s streaming chart in the United States.

In Song Sung Blue, Kate Hudson plays the role of Claire Sardina. The film did not stand out in the overall awards conversation, but Hudson's performance has been praised. She received Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs and is also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 1 and the Academy Awards on March 15.

As of now, Jackman's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still uncertain. However, with the ongoing success of superhero films, continuous awards-season recognition for his co-star, and a hairstyle that seems timeless, one thing is clear: while Wolverine may be a fictional character, Hugh Jackman's connection to the role is very real.




