Skip to content

Lindsey Vonn Gives Emotional Update After Leaving The Hospital And Thanks Doctor Who 'Saved My Leg'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker Sparks Debate By Ending Decade-Long Friendship After Getting Snubbed On Wedding Invitation

Screenshots from @yonosoyasi5's TikTok video
@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

TikToker @yonosoyasi5 explained that he had cut ties with his former friend after not getting invited to his wedding and questioned why he would put any more "effort" into a relationship after the slight.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 24, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

There's nothing quite like the hurt that comes from a long friendship ending.

But when you realize that you care about them much more than they care about you, sometimes you have to show yourself respect by not putting up with it anymore.

TikToker @yonosoyasi5, for example, had been friends with someone for over 10 years, and he believed that they had a solid, long-lasting friendship and that they'd always be there for each other.

But when his friend sent out wedding invitations and the TikToker discovered that he was not invited, he was a mixture of hurt and confused.

TikToker @yonosoyasi5 reflected:

"Weddings are special moments, and not everyone can go. I get that."
"But I went through so much with this person that I thought I had made the cut."

When the TikToker realized he had not made the cut, however, he decided he wasn't going to put effort into that friendship. If, after 10 years, that person didn't value his company enough to invite him to his wedding, what was the point?

He reflected:

"I'm no longer gonna put in the effort. I wish him the best. I would never wish him ill."
"But to say that I wanna be a part of his life now, it would be very fake. I just don't care anymore."

Two years had passed since TikToker @yonosoyasi5 had not received a wedding invitation, and while how the friendship ended still hurt, he'd made peace with his decision to go separate ways and move on with his life.

He felt prompted to make this video and be vulnerable with his community after he ran into his former friend's brother, who inquired about where he had been.

TikToker @yonosoyasi5 shared:

"I ran into his brother, and his brother was asking me, 'Hey, you know, [my brother] asked about you. How come you don't talk to him anymore?'"
"I was like, 'Hey, your brother knows why.'"
"'He also hasn't talked to me. He hasn't called, texted, asked me to hang out. He clearly doesn't care about this friendship anymore, either.'"
"'I stopped putting in all this extra effort after not getting invited to your brother's wedding.'"
"'What am I gonna hang out with him for? What's the objective of me putting energy into this friendship? Am I gonna get invited to a second wedding?'"
"'For me to spend time and effort on someone says that it has meaning for the future. I don't know how to put it into other words, but I just don't care anymore.'"

You can watch the video here:

Fellow TikTokers completely understood why TikToker @yonosoyasi5 distanced himself from his former friend.

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

Friendships and relationships should not exist purely on a transactional basis, but even still, realizing that you're not going to be included for special moments like weddings and birthdays after you've put in a lot of heart and effort would give anyone pause.

Being friendly and civil is fine, but when you realize that a person isn't going to hold space for you when it counts, you really shouldn't hold space for them that will never be reciprocated.

Latest News

Elon Musk; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shades Trump After Old Video Of Him Calling Out Government For Not Prosecuting Epstein Clients Resurfaces

Snowplow clearing street in Chicago
Political News

The City Of Chicago Just Held A Snow Plow Naming Contest—And, Yeah, Trump Won't Like The Winning Name One Bit

Gavin Newsom; U.S. women's ice hockey team celebrates victory
Political News

Gavin Newsom Says What We're All Thinking After Women's Hockey Team Declines Trump's State Of The Union Invite Amid Locker Room Phone Call Controversy

Donald Trump; Screenshot from C-SPAN broadcast
Political News

C-SPAN Issues Clarification After Video Goes Viral Of Man Who Sounds Like Trump Calling Into C-SPAN Under Fake Name

More from Trending

Kash Patel; Screenshot of Kash Patel partying with hockey team
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; @WilliamTurton/X

Kash Patel Responds After Video Of Him Partying In The Locker Room With Gold Medal Winning US Hockey Team Sparks Backlash

FBI Director Kash Patel was criticized after responding to outrage toward a video that surfaced showing him chugging a beer and wearing a gold medal in the locker room of the USA Men's Olympics Hockey team.

On Thursday, Patel traveled to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics aboard an FBI Gulfstream aircraft, according to sources cited by reporters Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig. The report estimated the journey to Milan may have cost taxpayers up to $75,000.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ninaj Minaj and President Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Just Posted A Pic Of Her 'Trump Bible' Signed By Donald Trump—And The Mockery Was Brutal

"Anacoda" and "Super Bass" rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has been loud and proud about her enthusiastic support of President Donald Trump, including speaking on his behalf, as well as in support of MAGA and current political movements, losing her some followers and earning her some serious side-eye.

But X users criticized her with renewed vigor when Minaj shared an image of the new, leather-bound Holy Bible she'd received that was signed by the President.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Lee
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Senator Compared ICE Agents To Mexican Cartel Hitmen In Accidentally Accurate X Post—And He Just Deleted It

Utah MAGA Republican Senator Mike Lee deleted a post he made on X about Mexican drug cartel hitmen being like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. But it wasn't because of the racist xenophobia and Democrat bashing his post was trying to promote.

Lee deleted his latest social media blunder because too many people pointed out his comparison of cartel hitmen to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's ICE wasn't the gotcha to "leftists" that he intended.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker @sh4ysgrwm (left) shared a video explaining coprolalia after Michael B. Jordan (center) and Delroy Lindo (right) were interrupted while presenting at the BAFTA Awards.
@sh4ysgrwm/TikTok; Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Creator With Tourette's Schools The Internet On Tics After Man With Tourette's Shouts N-Word At BAFTAs

During a night meant to celebrate historic wins for the cast and crew of Sinners, the BAFTA Awards took a jarring turn when an audience member shouted a racial slur.

John Davidson—the real-life inspiration for the British film I Swear—shouted the N-word at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo while they presented the award for best visual effects to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing
STR / Contributor/Getty Images

Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing

No one is immune from loneliness, and all of us have our own ways of coping with it.

And, as it turns out, this includes monkeys.

Keep ReadingShow less