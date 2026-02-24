Skip to content

The City Of Chicago Just Held A Snow Plow Naming Contest—And, Yeah, Trump Won't Like The Winning Name One Bit

Gavin Newsom Says What We're All Thinking After Women's Hockey Team Declines Trump's State Of The Union Invite Amid Locker Room Phone Call Controversy

Gavin Newsom; U.S. women's ice hockey team celebrates victory
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

The California Governor equated the US Women's Hockey Team's decision to decline Trump's State of the Union invitation after the Olympic locker room phone call debacle with winning a gold all over again.

By Alan Herrera
Feb 24, 2026
California Governor Gavin Newsom praised the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team after they announced they will not accept President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend his State of the Union address, coming one day after he quipped to the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team that failing to invite the women as well might get him impeached.

The development followed the Americans’ victory over Canada to claim gold in Thursday’s Olympic women’s hockey final. The U.S. Men’s Hockey Team also captured gold on Sunday with another win over Canada.

After that triumph, Trump phoned the men’s squad Sunday night to invite them to attend his State of the Union address, though it remains uncertain whether they plan to accept.

He said the following on speakerphone with FBI Director Kash Patel, who was seen inside the Team USA men’s locker room celebrating the gold medal victory:

"I’ll tell you what, I just told my people two minutes ago, I said, we’re giving the State of the Union speech Tuesday night. I could send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night."
"We’ll get Kash or we’ll get the military to get you guys. What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House next time, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?”
“I do believe that I would probably be impeached [if the women’s team was not invited]."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

The day after that phone call, a USA Hockey spokesperson said the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team would decline Trump's invitation:

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”
“They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

Newsom said what we're all thinking when he described the news as "Another win for the U.S. Women’s Hockey team" in a post on X.

Others have also praised the athletes—and criticized Trump's remarks.


Trump is expected to focus his State of the Union remarks on immigration crackdowns and the state of the economy. Trade tariffs are also likely to feature prominently after the administration suffered a significant defeat at the Supreme Court last week.

The Court determined in a 6–3 decision that the president lacked the authority to impose tariffs. The justices found the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not grant such power and sent the case back with instructions to dismiss it for lack of jurisdiction.

Trump could also use the address to press Senate Democrats to back the SAVE America Act, which would mandate proof of citizenship for voters. Earlier this month, he said he wants congressional Republicans to “nationalize” elections by placing federal authorities in charge of voting administration in at least 15 Democrat-led states.

Ninaj Minaj and President Donald Trump
Nicki Minaj Just Posted A Pic Of Her 'Trump Bible' Signed By Donald Trump—And The Mockery Was Brutal

Mike Lee
MAGA Senator Compared ICE Agents To Mexican Cartel Hitmen In Accidentally Accurate X Post—And He Just Deleted It

TikToker @sh4ysgrwm (left) shared a video explaining coprolalia after Michael B. Jordan (center) and Delroy Lindo (right) were interrupted while presenting at the BAFTA Awards.
Creator With Tourette's Schools The Internet On Tics After Man With Tourette's Shouts N-Word At BAFTAs

Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing
Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing

