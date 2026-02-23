Donald Trump Says 'Stupid People' Rate 'Make America Great Again' The 'Number One' Political Phrase

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he declared that "stupid people" would rate his "Make America Great Again" slogan "the number one phrase in the history of politics in America."

Trump made the remark during a press conference while pledging that "together we're going to 'Make America Great Again'—though he didn't have great things to say for the slogan he claims to have come up with.

He said:

"Together we're going to 'Make America Great Again.' You know, I came up with that phrase a long time ago ... who would have thought?"

"It turns out to be rated, not by me, by anybody, stupid people, frankly, by anybody would rate it the number one phrase in the history of politics in America. It's called 'Make America Great Again.' That's what we've done."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump himself once infamously declared that he loves "the poorly educated" and indeed proved very popular among voters—particularly men—who lack college degrees.

In 2016, his eyebrow-raising expression of affection during his victory speech in Nevada generated significant activity on social media. The statement ignited a debate between those who were astonished by the remark and those who argued that it had been taken out of context.

By the next morning, the phrase "I LOVE THE POORLY EDUCATED" had become a major trend. On Twitter, it was being tweeted approximately 15 times per minute, as reported by social media analytics company Zoomph.

His latest remarks haven't helped matters—MAGA is definitely not a movement for our best and brightest.





Last year, Trump also found himself on the receiving end of mockery after he—with no sense of self-awareness—complained about "stupid people" running things.

Flanked by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump made the remark as he promoted unproven—and in some cases debunked—links between Tylenol, vaccines, and autism as his administration unveiled a broad initiative to study the disorder’s causes.

Trump is of course known for talking randomly and disconnectedly, and he said all of this as Kennedy—a known conspiracy theorist and prominent anti-vaxxer who has been called out regularly for false health claims—stood behind him, a perfect example of the "stupid people" in charge that Trump happened to complain about.

You can always count on Trump for a self-own.