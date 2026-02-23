Skip to content

CNN Anchor Calls Out The Brutal Truth About The Countries That Joined Trump's 'Board Of Peace'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Donald Trump Says 'Stupid People' Rate 'Make America Great Again' The 'Number One' Political Phrase

Donald Trump
Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

During a recent press conference, Trump declared that "stupid people" would rate his MAGA slogan "the number one phrase in the history of politics in America," and the jokes came rolling in.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he declared that "stupid people" would rate his "Make America Great Again" slogan "the number one phrase in the history of politics in America."

Trump made the remark during a press conference while pledging that "together we're going to 'Make America Great Again'—though he didn't have great things to say for the slogan he claims to have come up with.

He said:

"Together we're going to 'Make America Great Again.' You know, I came up with that phrase a long time ago ... who would have thought?"
"It turns out to be rated, not by me, by anybody, stupid people, frankly, by anybody would rate it the number one phrase in the history of politics in America. It's called 'Make America Great Again.' That's what we've done."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump himself once infamously declared that he loves "the poorly educated" and indeed proved very popular among voters—particularly men—who lack college degrees.

In 2016, his eyebrow-raising expression of affection during his victory speech in Nevada generated significant activity on social media. The statement ignited a debate between those who were astonished by the remark and those who argued that it had been taken out of context.

By the next morning, the phrase "I LOVE THE POORLY EDUCATED" had become a major trend. On Twitter, it was being tweeted approximately 15 times per minute, as reported by social media analytics company Zoomph.

His latest remarks haven't helped matters—MAGA is definitely not a movement for our best and brightest.


Last year, Trump also found himself on the receiving end of mockery after he—with no sense of self-awareness—complained about "stupid people" running things.

Flanked by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump made the remark as he promoted unproven—and in some cases debunked—links between Tylenol, vaccines, and autism as his administration unveiled a broad initiative to study the disorder’s causes.

Trump is of course known for talking randomly and disconnectedly, and he said all of this as Kennedy—a known conspiracy theorist and prominent anti-vaxxer who has been called out regularly for false health claims—stood behind him, a perfect example of the "stupid people" in charge that Trump happened to complain about.

You can always count on Trump for a self-own.

Latest News

Lauren Utter; Tyra Banks
Trending

Former 'Top Model' Contestant Shocks Fans By Revealing Contract Clause In Event She Was 'Killed' On The Show

Danika Mason
Trending

Australian Olympics Reporter Issues Blunt Apology After Appearing Drunk On Live TV—And That Is How You Do It

Evita Duffy-Alfonso; Amber Glenn
Donald Trump

MAGA Commentator Faces Backlash For Suggesting Olympians Should Be 'Vetted' For Their 'Patriotism'

Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy working out in jeans; Michelle Obama
Political News

CNN Host Calls Out RFK Jr. For Copying His 'MAHA' Workout Plan From Michelle Obama

More from News/political-news

Kristi Noem; Kristi Noem's portrait and stuffed dogs at Cricket memorial
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; @krassenstein/X

Someone Just Created A Mock Memorial For Kristi Noem's Dead Puppy—And The Internet Has A New Hero

Social media users cheered after video emerged of a mock memorial erected in Chicago for the dog Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem admitted shooting to death on her farm.

Noem once killed her "untrainable" 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, because she wasn't good at hunting and was too excitable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Gets Awkward Reminder After Claiming Anything On Truth Social Is 'Directly From President Trump'

During the Wednesday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt directly contradicted her boss, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Leavitt told the White House press corps:

Keep ReadingShow less
Keke Palmer attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel.
Savion Washington/WireImage via Getty Images

Keke Palmer Explains Why She's 'Almost 100% Sure' She's Asexual In Candid Post—And Fans Are Here For Her

Keke Palmer had the internet talking after revealing she is “almost 100 percent sure” that she’s asexual. The Emmy-winning actress shared the revelation in a sultry Valentine’s Day Instagram post featuring a chic pixie cut, a champagne-toned halter corset top, a thin gold necklace, and stud earrings.

But while the photos turned heads, it was her caption that sparked the conversation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups; Brad Reese's Open Letter to Todd Scott
Julia Ewan/TWP/Getty Images; Brad Reese/LinkedIn

Grandson Of Reese's Founder Shames Hershey Co. For 'Replacing' Candy's Iconic Ingredients In Powerful Open Letter

Brad Reese, the grandson of H.B. Reese, who invented Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, is now speaking up about the quality of the product and his grandfather's original promise: real peanut butter and real milk chocolate.

When H.B. Reese invented the deliciously simple candy, he pointed out that using real ingredients wasn't a marketing tactic for him; it was a promise to the consumer that they knew what they were eating, and that what they were eating was real food.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

X User Asks What The First Thing You'd Do If You 'Wake Up As Elon Musk'—And Everyone Had The Same Idea

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked on his own platform after X user @buffys opened a veritable Pandora's box by asking what people would do if they woke up as him one day.

The question was simple:

Keep ReadingShow less