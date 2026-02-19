Skip to content

Stephen Colbert Has Hilariously NSFW Piece Of Advice For Kristi Noem's Alleged Affair Partner

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Meghan McCain Mocked For Seemingly Just Realizing That MAGA Wants Women To Stay Home And Raise Kids

Meghan McCain
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In a recent post on X, McCain criticized MAGA conservatives' "harsh" views about women who don't want children, and critics were quick to fire back.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 19, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain was widely mocked after complaining about MAGA conservatives' "harsh views" about women who don't want children—prompting many to wonder if she's been paying any attention at all.

McCain's remarks come as conservatives increasingly encourage women, particularly younger women, to prioritize motherhood. Several women tied to the administration, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Katie Miller—wife of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—and Second Lady Usha Vance, have recently spoken publicly about their pregnancies.

As recently as last week, Leavitt said on X that, "There is no greater joy in life than the joy that comes from being a mother," and that, "All young women should be told this!"

A frustrated McCain wrote the following message to her own followers:

"I am obviously a huge proponent of having children but one thing that really bothers me about conservative messaging on this is there are so many women who want to become mothers and can’t or - just haven’t found the right person. Also some women don’t want children and it’s ok."
"We should be welcoming of all kinds of women and voters. I find this messaging just so harsh and I know others do too because they privately message me about it because I’ve shared my journey with miscarriages publicly. So many women are feeling so much shame and I hate it."
"I just don’t get what we’re doing here and would be cool if we focused on a broader idea and more nuanced image of a conservative woman."

You can see her post below.

It's no secret that the MAGA movement embraces everything that McCain seems to have oddly overlooked.

For instance, a "tradwife"—short for “traditional wife” or “traditional housewife”—is a woman who embraces conventional gender roles within marriage, often prioritizing homemaking, child-rearing, and domestic duties over a professional career. Tradwives were a largely online trend but have attained more visibility by aligning themselves with all things MAGA.

While many self-described tradwives avoid explicit political commentary, their content has been linked to broader alt-right and far-right movements. Black feminist scholars in particular have observed that by presenting traditionalism as an “apolitical” lifestyle choice, some influencers help normalize ideologies rooted in patriarchy, white supremacy, and rigid gender hierarchies.

Last year, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration "has been hearing out a chorus of ideas in recent weeks for persuading Americans to get married and have more children" and that one proposal shared with aides "would give a $5,000 cash 'baby bonus' to every American mother after delivery."

Some Trump administration officials are already advancing policies aimed at boosting family growth. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a father of nine, issued a memo prioritizing transportation funding for areas with higher birth and marriage rates—potentially shifting resources from urban transit to rural highways.

Vice President J.D. Vance has stated in multiple speeches that he wants Americans to have more babies. This focus on boosting the country’s birth rate aligns with broader policy shifts that prioritize families in federal funding decisions.

Vance said the U.S. needs “a culture that celebrates life at all stages, one that recognizes and truly believes that the benchmark of national success is not our GDP number or our stock market, but whether people feel that they can raise thriving and healthy families in our country."

These beliefs have been—unsurprisingly for MAGA—linked to white supremacy. Billionaire Elon Musk courted controversy in 2023 when he appeared at the far-right Atreju Festival in Rome. The event was hosted by the Brothers of Italy party of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a Trump administration ally.

Musk used his appearance as an opportunity to push the great replacement theory, a conspiracy theory that claims white European populations and their descendants are being demographically and culturally replaced with non-Europeans.

MAGA has also been very open about stripping women of their voting rights: take Brando Sorbo, the son of Hercules actor and Trump supporter Kevin Sorbo, who claimed last year that many young women have told him they regret the ratification of the 19th Amendment, arguing it set off a chain of negative consequences such as the legalization of abortion and the rise of feminism.

Most recently, the SAVE America Act, a measure backed by the Trump administration that would exercise more federal oversight over elections, has faced criticism because it complicates voting for individuals whose legal name does not match their birth certificate—often married women who have adopted their spouse’s last name.

All of this is pretty in your face—and McCain was called out for a post critics pointed out seems rather clueless.


Wake up and smell the coffee, Meghan.

Latest News

Screenshots of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock working out
Political News

RFK Jr. Posts Bonkers Video Working Out Shirtless In Jeans With Kid Rock—And The Internet Can't

Amber Glenn and Madonna
Celebrities

U.S. Figure Skater Amber Glenn Had The Best Response After Getting Surprise Video Message From Madonna

Screenshot of Woody Harrelson; Donald Trump
Political News

Woody Harrelson Says What We're All Thinking About 'Son Of A B*tch' Trump In Resurfaced Red Carpet Interview

Danny Spud;
Trending

Illinois Teen Becomes Instant Meme After Punching Pro-ICE Classmate In Viral Video

More from News/political-news

Mehcad Brooks (left) and James Van Der Beek (right) are pictured prior to Van Der Beek’s death in February 2026.
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Close Friend Of James Van Der Beek Slams Critics Of His Family's GoFundMe In Scathing Post

When critics began questioning why a GoFundMe had been launched for James Van Der Beek’s family, actor Mehcad Brooks came ready with a response.

Van Der Beek died February 11 at age 48 following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In the days after his death, a GoFundMe page organized by family friends was created to support his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, who organizers said were facing “an uncertain future.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Barack Obama
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Obama Clarifies His Claim On Podcast That Aliens Are 'Real' After Accidentally Sparking Conspiracy Theories

Former President Barack Obama was forced to clarify his claim on liberal influencer Brian Tyler Cohen's YouTube channel that aliens are "real" after unwittingly sparking conspiracy theories online.

Since the 1980s, conspiracy theorists have claimed Area 51 in Nevada hides aliens. The idea exploded in 2019, when millions online jokingly pledged to storm the base to “see them aliens.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Randy Fine
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Hit With Instant Backlash After Tweeting Truly Vile Post About Muslims And Dogs

Florida Republican Representative Randy Fine is facing harsh criticism after publishing a bigoted tweet that draws a comparison between Muslim people and dogs.

Fine said he was reacting to an online post from Palestinian American activist Nerdeen Kiswani, who wrote that dogs belonged in society but not inside homes, calling them unclean. Kiswani later told NBC News the remark was satirical and part of a local New York debate about dog waste following a recent snowstorm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton Epically Calls Out 'Disgraceful' Trump For Working With Putin Against Ukraine: 'He Has Betrayed The West'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized President Donald Trump and his administration during an exchange at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, saying Trump has "betrayed the West" with his "disgraceful" handling of Ukraine.

In particular, Clinton called out Trump's often deferential attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine in a "special military operation" in 2022. Clinton said that not only are Putin and Trump "profiting" off Ukrainian "misery," Trump is also looking to Putin as a "model" of what a leader can be, effectively betraying Western values.

Keep ReadingShow less
Miss J. Alexander; Tyra Banks
Netflix; Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Fans Upset After 'America's Next Top Model' Favorite J. Alexander Reveals Tyra Banks Didn't Visit Him After His Stroke In 2022

Tyra Banks wanted to share her side of the story and do some big reveals in the Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, but if she was hoping the docuseries would improve her image to the public, she was sadly mistaken.

Past model contestants have already gone public about their time on the show, but now, people from behind the scenes, like one of the show's photographers and judges, Nigel Barker, the creative director, Jay Manuel, and judge and runway coach Miss J. Alexander, have all come forward with their experiences, and the history might be darker than we ever expected.

Keep ReadingShow less