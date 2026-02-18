Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Hit With Instant Backlash After Tweeting Truly Vile Post About Muslims And Dogs

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Obama Clarifies His Claim On Podcast That Aliens Are 'Real' After Accidentally Sparking Conspiracy Theories

Barack Obama
Scott Olson/Getty Images

After former President Barack Obama shared his belief with liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen that aliens are "real," he later posted the clip to social media to clarify what he meant after it gained traction online.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Barack Obama was forced to clarify his claim on liberal influencer Brian Tyler Cohen's YouTube channel that aliens are "real" after unwittingly sparking conspiracy theories online.

Since the 1980s, conspiracy theorists have claimed Area 51 in Nevada hides aliens. The idea exploded in 2019, when millions online jokingly pledged to storm the base to “see them aliens.”

When Cohen asked Obama if aliens were real, Obama responded:

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them. And they’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States.”
"Where are the aliens?"

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Almost immediately after Cohen's interview with Obama was published, conspiracies swirled that the news that aliens are "real" was being swept under the rug or was being used as a distraction from the scandal surrounding the Epstein files.

Obama—who laughed during the interview when he made his remark—took to Instagram to set the record straight, writing:

"I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify."
"Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

You can see his post below.

People had thoughts.

Screenshot of @lamorne's post @lamorne/Instagram

Screenshot off @bigbeaubrown's post @bigbeaubrown/Instagram

Screenshot of @musiccitykristy's post @musiccitykristy/Instagram


Screenshot of @phil_torres' post @phil_torres/Instagram

Screenshot of @vbarreiro's post @vbarreiro/Instagram

Screenshot of @franklinjleonard's post @franklinjleonard/Instagram

Screenshot of @br1an02's post @br1an02/Instagram

Screenshot of @ohhelloitsmax's post @ohhelloitsmax/Instagram

Screenshot of @frecklesmarie's post @frecklesmarie/Instagram

In 2013, the CIA formally acknowledged the existence of Area 51—though not the UFO crashes, extraterrestrials, or staged moon landings long associated with it.

Declassified documents referred to the 20,700-square-kilometre installation by name after decades of U.S. officials refusing to confirm it publicly.

In The Age of Disclosure, a 2025 documentary that alleges an “80-year cover-up of non-human intelligent life,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio is shown saying unidentified objects have been observed over nuclear facilities, adding that presidents have sometimes operated on a “need-to-know basis” to preserve deniability.

But Rubio offered additional context in an interview with Fox News, noting that his comments in the film were recorded years earlier while he was still in the Senate and reflected allegations he had heard, rather than firsthand knowledge.

Latest News

Marc Kennedy during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Men's Curling Round Robin.
Trending

Canadian Olympic Curler Sparks Flurry Of Memes After He's Accused Of Cheating By 'Poking' Stone

Ilia Malinin
Trending

Ilia Malinin Hints At 'Vile Online Hatred' With Cryptic Instagram Post After Struggle At Olympics

Screenshots from @kirstierobbb's TikTok video
Trending

ICU Nurse Reveals The Eerie 'Inner Shift' That Always Happens Before A Patient Passes Away

Screenshots from @annalee's TikTok video
Trending

Parents Go Viral After Surprising Daughter With 'Period Cake' To Take Shame Out Of Menstruation

More from News/political-news

JB Pritzker
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Vox Media

GOP Slammed After Mocking JB Pritzker's Weight With Juvenile Valentine's Day Post

Republicans are facing bipartisan criticism after the national party shared a cruel post on X targeting Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his weight on Valentine's Day.

The national GOP account shared an image depicting Pritzker eating fast food—including a burger, pizza, chicken, and nachos—alongside the caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
Aaliyah Steward speaks out about the controversy surrounding a Black History Month flyer at Florida A&M University.
WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando / YouTube

Florida A&M Does About-Face After Banning Student From Using 'Black' In Flyer For Black History Month Event

A Black History Month event at Florida A&M University ignited controversy after a student organizer said she was instructed to remove the word “Black” from promotional materials, a move the university has since described as a “staff-level error.”

For many, the directive struck a nerve at Florida’s only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Keep ReadingShow less
James Talarico; Stephen Colbert
CBS

Stephen Colbert Rips CBS For Banning Interview With Texas Democrat Due To FCC Threat

Late-night host Stephen Colbert criticized CBS for attempting to ban him from interviewing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, and from even mentioning the interview on air, due to threats from Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Talarico, who represents Texas in the state House, has previously made headlines for calling out Texas Republicans for "trying to force public schools" to display the Ten Commandments and has generated significant buzz as a forceful voice for Democrats in a state largely in the hands of the GOP.

Keep ReadingShow less
American Girl Dolls; Tweet by @deestiv
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images; @deestiv/X

American Girl Dolls Just Got An 'Ozempic' Makeover For The 'Modern Era'—And People Are Not Impressed

There's nothing quite like the grip American Girl dolls had on Millennials during the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

Created in 1986 by the Pleasant Company, American Girl dolls were meant to model positive core values with dolls that resembled young women from various time periods across American history and different favorite hobbies, like horseback riding and cheerleading.

Keep ReadingShow less
A line of rotisserie chickens with a reaction from X overlayed on top.
UCG / Contributor/Getty Images

'Wall Street Journal' Ripped After Saying Millennials And Gen Zers Are 'Splurging' On 'Rotisserie Chickens' Instead Of Buying Homes

It's sadly all too common for older generations to look down on millennials and criticize their constant complaining about how "hard" life is and how they can't afford to be homeowners.

That criticism almost always ignores factors like the rising cost of housing, increasingly low salaries, and a continuous housing shortage.

Keep ReadingShow less