MAGA Is Melting Down After Olympic Curler From Minnesota Speaks Out To Condemn ICE

AOC Has Iconic Clapback After Trump Gripes That He Didn't Understand Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

After President Trump whined about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance for being in Spanish, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clapped back with a zinger for the ages.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 11, 2026
New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect response after President Donald Trump whined about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance for being in Spanish.

The rapper delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year earlier this month—and Trump couldn't help but complain about the performance.

In a rambling Truth Social post, Trump said the halftime show "makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence." He claimed "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying" before concluding there is "nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show."

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

When asked about Trump's comments, Ocasio-Cortez responded with this zinger:

“I barely know what Trump is saying half the time, so… I feel him.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

That's not an inaccurate assessment of the rambler-in-chief.

Trump has often been criticized for his freewheeling speaking style, which contains any number of rambling and disconnected thoughts. In fact, a Calvin University historian who has done a comparative study of Trump and Hillary Clinton’s speaking styles once said that Trump's "speeches are full of non sequiturs."

His speech pattern has also been a regular subject of discussion among those who question whether he was ever cognitively prepared to hold office.

Trump is also well known for his many spelling mistakes. From "Shoebiz" to "hamberders," Trump's spelling errors have often made headlines and provided late-night hosts with comedic material. His former X feed, in particular, has been fertile ground for these linguistic mishaps, including the infamous "covfefe" incident.

In 2019, Factba.se researchers took on the task of identifying and cataloging Trump's misspelled words during the first Trump administration. They chose to focus on the quantity and absurdity of the errors rather than minor punctuation mistakes. Their findings revealed that Trump had made 188 misspellings on Twitter since taking office, averaging roughly one misspelling every five days.

We're just preparing ourselves for whatever nonsense Trump will inevitably say to her in response.

