Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

TikToker Cracks Up After Hilariously Confusing Pregnant Stranger's Request With Trans Acronym

Screenshots from @jesslovespeters' TikTok video
@jesslovespeters/TikTok

TikToker Jessica Harris shared a recent encounter she had with a first-time mom online—only the abbreviation the woman used had Harris thinking something else entirely.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 10, 2026
No one is immune to the possibility of misunderstanding an acronym when there are so many acronyms with multiple meanings.

While checking in on an online neighborhood community group, TikToker Jessica Harris experienced a hilarious misunderstanding of a first-time mom using an acronym with two very different meanings.

While cackling, Harris recounted the story:

"In my local neighborhood giveaway group, this woman posted: 'FTM: looking for boy clothes.'"
"To be fair, she said, 'boy.' That should have been my first clue."
"So I messaged her, 'Hey, I'm moving. My husband is getting rid of some clothes. What size do you need?'"
"And I just woke up to the most confused message back, saying she didn't need full-grown men's clothes. She hasn't had the baby yet!"

The misunderstanding was in the use of the acronym "FTM," which was established in the trans community and means "Female to Male." The acronym first appeared in 1986, written by Lou Sullivan, and has been fully implemented in the trans community.

"FTM" as an acronym for "First-Time Mom" only appeared in the late 2010s, predominantly in Facebook groups and neighborhood community groups, so it's not nearly as widely accepted, and it's not well-known outside of parenting groups.

You can watch the video here:

@jesslovespeters

I’m now thinking back to all the times I saw FTM in other contexts and was slightly confused 💀💀💀

Fellow TikTokers found this misunderstanding to be hilarious and shared misunderstandings of their own.

Acronyms are supposed to save people time and to offer a certain sense of inclusivity and community, especially among the LGBTQ+ community.

But it's becoming increasingly clear the misunderstandings that can be invited in with the use of acronyms when multiple different groups use the same letters, and in the same order, while communicating completely different things.

This is one of those misunderstandings that is purely hilarious and harmless.

Hopefully, that first-time mom updated her group to clarify what she actually needed, so she didn't receive more messages offering men's clothing for a baby boy who hasn't even been born yet.

First-time moms are exhausted and busy, and having an acronym won't hurt anyone, but perhaps "1TM" or "FT Mom" might be a better option to avoid any future—albeit funny—mistakes.

