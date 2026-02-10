Skip to content

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

'Jackass' Star Steve-O Apologizes After His 'Sarcastic' Comments About Immigrants Spark Heated Backlash

Steve-O
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Steve-O found himself in hot water after his comments about most immigrants being "murderers" sparked outrage—and he clarified that his "absurd" comments were not serious.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 10, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Comedian and actor Steve-O—best known for MTV's early 2000s stunt/prank show Jackass and the subsequent film franchise of the same name as well as the spinoff Wildboyz—has drawn backlash over comments he made on his podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride!

Speaking on the February 3 episode with Canadian comedian Harland Williams, Steve-O asked:

"Why is it that so many [undocumented immigrants] who don't have this respect that you have are murderers?"

After Williams asked him to clarify his question, Steve-O responded:

"So many of these people who are illegally in America, right, it's like the majority of them are murderers."

Taken aback, Williams replied:

"No, that’s a fallacy, that’s a huge fallacy."
"To say there’s 30 million illegals, to say that most of them are murderers. That’s improbable. The reality is probably 0.01% of them are murderers."
"Now, [the 0.01% are] bad people, they’re murderers, they shouldn’t be here, but most of them are not."

Steve-O responded:

"Well okay, fair point, but a great many of them are trafficking fentanyl."

Williams replied:

"Look, when you’re here illegally, and you might not have the means to go through legal channels to work or find a way to feed your family or whatever, there might be a propensity for you to have to do illegal activity to feed yourself and keep your lifeline going."
"That’s more probable, but murder doesn’t make sense."

You can see the now viral exchange here:

Truly disgusted and disappointed in Steve-o being racist
byu/HeeHawHorseHands inFauxmoi

Now Steve-O is claiming his comments were misunderstood.

In an apology posted on Instagram, the 51-year-old claimed he was being sarcastic to mock the anti-immigrant rhetoric being employed by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump to justify the constitutional and human rights violations being perpetrated by Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security via Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Paired with a photo of him sitting on a stool holding a bag of ice with a red line through the word, Steve-O wrote:

"I have been just as horrified and saddened by the atrocities committed by ICE as everyone else, so it’s come as a complete shock to me that anyone thought I was serious when I made an absurd, sarcastic comment about 'most immigrants being murderers.'"
"Factually, less than 0.1% of the human population will ever commit homicide, so of course I don’t believe that. If there’s a group of people more likely to murder anyone, it would be ICE agents, not immigrants."

The comedian concluded:

"To all of the people sending me angry messages: apologies for the false alarm. I promise you, I wasn’t being serious at all. Man, what a bummer to be misunderstood around that one…"

Not all of his fans were happy about his clarification and apology, particularly his more conservative fans.

reply to @steveo/Instagram


reply to @steveo/Instagram


reply to @steveo/Instagram


reply to @steveo/Instagram

But they were soundly mocked in the comments.

reply to @steveo/Instagram


reply to @steveo/Instagram


reply to @steveo/Instagram

Others let Steve-O know they appreciated his stance.

reply to @steveo/Instagram


reply to @steveo/Instagram


reply to @steveo/Instagram

But not everyone was buying the explanation or the apology, especially on Reddit where the clip first went viral.

r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit

Misunderstood comedy or sincere bigotry, only Steve-O knows what was really behind his comments.

Screenshots from @jesslovespeters' TikTok video
TikToker Cracks Up After Hilariously Confusing Pregnant Stranger's Request With Trans Acronym

US' Lindsey Vonn reacts during an official training for the women's downhill event.
Lindsey Vonn Shares Emotional And Candid Post To Fans Following Her Devastating Crash

Maddie Schizas
Professor's Heartwarming Email To Olympic Figure Skater Who Asked For An Extension On Her Assignment Is Everything

Andy Ogles; Bad Bunny
MAGA Rep. Dragged After Claiming Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Depicted 'Gay Pornography'

