Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy Takes Aim At Trump Administration By Peeing NSFW Message In The Snow

During the first week of the 25th Winter Olympics, athletes have spoken out against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in ways both expected and unconventional.
British-American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy did it by peeing a blunt, NSFW message against ICE into the snow and posting it to Instagram.
As a member of Team GB, Kenworthy urged followers to contact their senators to rein in ICE and impose accountability measures. The post arrived as Democrats push for immigration reform amid negotiations with Congress and a looming Department of Homeland Security shutdown.
Kenworthy wrote in the caption:
“Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough. We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities. Senators still have leverage right now, and Senator [Name] must use it to demand real guardrails and accountability.”
The post landed during heightened scrutiny of Trump’s immigration enforcement following the killing of two people in Minneapolis by federal officers, which sparked protests and renewed criticism nationwide. U.S. Vice President JD Vance attended the opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium, where he and his wife, Usha Vance, were booed when shown on the stadium’s video screens.
Kenworthy’s social media protest also coincides with the growing controversy over ICE’s reported presence at the Games. United States officials confirmed that ICE agents would assist American security operations in Milan, prompting protests from Italian officials and demonstrators during coverage of the opening ceremony.
The backlash prompted at least one visible change: U.S. Olympic officials quietly renamed a Team USA hospitality venue from the “Ice House” to the “Winter House.”
Kenworthy leaned into the attention with his trademark self-awareness:
“My last post was pee so it only felt appropriate to follow it up with a lil’ dump… of photos from January. Yes, I’m a child. 💩.”
The International Olympic Committee appeared to confirm to The Guardian that Kenworthy would not face discipline, noting it “does not regulate personal social media posts.”
That clears the way for him to compete in the freeski halfpipe. Kenworthy is scheduled to appear in the men’s halfpipe event in Livigno, with qualifying beginning February 19. He previously won silver in ski slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics and has earned five medals at the X Games.
Born in Chelmsford, England, and raised largely in Colorado, Kenworthy began representing Great Britain in 2019. He also competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where he criticized China’s human rights record and its treatment of LGBTQ people.
While the post drew widespread support, it also triggered a wave of harassment. Kenworthy said he received death threats and messages hoping he would be seriously injured during competition.
Kenworthy described the response in an Instagram video that was posted today:
“People telling me to kill myself, threatening me, wishing they’ll get to see me blow my knee or break my neck during my event, calling me slurs … it’s insane.”
According to reports, the British Olympic Association has put support services in place for the 34-year-old, including assistance related to online threats and abuse.
Needless to say, the original pee pee post quickly went viral, with many users praising Kenworthy for using his platform and embracing the protest’s dark humor. After he shared details of the threats he received, support intensified, with critics condemning the harassment and calling for better protections for outspoken athletes.
Despite the backlash, Kenworthy doubled down, again criticizing ICE and highlighting fellow athletes who have spoken out.
Kenworthy said he felt encouraged by others taking a stand:
“Maybe this video is just going to invite more hate and vitriol, but I think it’s important to say what we feel and stand up for what we believe in and stand up to injustice. And I’ve been really proud seeing other athletes doing that: Hunter Hess, Michaela Schifrin (sic). I think it’s inspiring and it’s important.”
Kenworthy is not alone. During a press conference at the start of the Milan Cortina Games, several U.S. skiers were asked about unrest back home, where ICE agents have detained growing numbers of immigrants and clashed with protesters in Minneapolis. Most called for tolerance, respect, and de-escalation.
One comment, from 27-year-old Hunter Hess of Bend, Oregon, went viral and drew attention from conservative leaders, including Trump.
Hess said during the press conference:
“I think it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now… There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren't. Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S.”
Trump responded on his Truth Social platform with a personal attack, calling Hess “a real Loser” and saying he should not “represent his Country.” The response echoed the hostility directed at Kenworthy, underscoring how athletes who have the courage to speak truth to power have increasingly become targets, whether from online mobs, powerful officials, or the president himself.