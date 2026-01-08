Minneapolis Mayor Tells ICE To 'Get The F—k Out' Out Of The City After Agent Fatally Shoots Woman

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after an agent shot and killed a female driver during a raid on Wednesday, calling "bullsh*t" on the agency's claim that the shooting was self-defense. The victim has been identified as Renee Nicole Good, a mother of a six-year-old boy.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed the woman “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” But Frey pushed back against this narrative considering witnesses described seeing the woman in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

In one clip circulating on social media, a gray pickup truck pulls up to a burgundy SUV that is stopped at an angle across the roadway, as someone off-camera shouts, “Get the f**k out of our neighborhood.” Agents exit the truck, and one approaches the SUV, pulling on the driver’s door handle and ordering the driver to get out. The SUV then reverses.

As the vehicle moves forward again, another agent is positioned near its front. The footage appears to show the agent drawing a firearm, stepping backward as the SUV advances forward and then turns right to pass him, with him firing into the vehicle at point blank range as it drives away.

Frey said ICE is "ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people," adding:

"I do have a message for our community, for our city, and I have a message for ICE. To ICE: get the f**k out of Minneapolis. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you are doing exactly the opposite."

"People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents who have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy, are being terrorized and now somebody is dead."

"That's on you and it's also on you to leave."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Frey added that ICE agents "are already trying to spin this as an act of self defense"—and went further with his criticisms:

“Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullsh*t. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed."

"As soon as it happened and we learned of the incident, we had several priorities. The first of course was to get the victim to the hospital and to get care as soon as possible. To the family: I am so deeply sorry."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Others have echoed his criticisms.













In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump claimed the woman killed was “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

Naturally, Trump pinned the blame on his political opposition, saying “the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis."



During a press conference, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the incident began whe agents were attempting to remove an ICE vehicle that had gotten stuck in snow, alleging that "a mob of agitators that were harassing them all day began blocking them in."

Noem blamed Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, alleging they've chosen to prioritize "dangerous criminals" over law-abiding Minnesotans. She did not offer condolences to the family of the dead woman and instead and asked Americans to pray for the injured agent, who is recovering in a hospital.