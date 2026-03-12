Skip to content

Iran Embassy Trolls Trump Hard With Mock 'Inside Out' Sequel Trailer Eviscerating His Response To Girls' School Bombing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Italian Exchange Student's Reaction To American Host Mom Taking Him To Olive Garden Is An Instant Classic

Screenshots from @italiangirl1130's TikTok video
@italiangirl1130/TikTok

An Italian exchange student in the U.S. named Alessandro is going viral over his horrified reaction to being taken to Olive Garden by his host mom, Rhonda.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 12, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

A joy that not nearly enough people get to have during high school is hosting an international student who comes to visit for either one semester or perhaps even an entire year to experience the world and the educational system from another country.

Tiktoker Rhonda, who goes by @italiangirl1130 on the platform, currently has the pleasure of hosting Alessandro, and her family has already filmed a variety of antics on the platform, trying to give the teen the best American experience they can.

One of the most hilarious experiences came in the form of Rhonda taking Alessandro out to dinner, for which she chose, of course, Olive Garden.

The teen was not prepared and said that he wasn't "mentally ready," and even recommended going to a nearby McDonald's instead. But the three-part video series did not go at all how Alessandro expected.

In the first video, TikToker Rhonda, Alessandro's host mom, had to convince the Italian teen to even get out of the car, let alone walk into the restaurant. Along the way, he pointed out that he was certain that no Italians were working at the restaurant, and that the most Italian thing about it was the fact that it was called an "Italian Kitchen."

Maybe the welcome sign, which read "Benvenuto!" helped a little bit!

You can watch the first video here:

@italiangirl1130

@alessandro.salimei trying @Olive Garden for the first time @It’s the one and only Jade 🙃 @Lou Pimber @Muahdp #foreignexchangestudent #olivegarden #foryoupage #funnyvideo #fyp

In the second video, the family was seated at a table in the restaurant, and Rhonda observed as Alessandro perused the menu.

The jokes just kept coming as Alessandro pointed out the inauthenticity of the menu, especially with items present like mozzarella sticks, marinara dipping sauce, and fettuccine alfredo, which is not even an Italian dish.

You can watch the second video here:

@italiangirl1130

@alessandro.salimei @Olive Garden Part two taking our foreign exchange student to Olive Garden… #houston #italy #foryoupage #funnyvideo #foreignexchangestudent

But Alessandro soon had to hilariously apologize to his heritage and all of Italy when he took his first bite of an Olive Garden breadstick dipped in alfredo sauce.

He continued to try items, including mozzarella sticks, fried ravioli bites, fried calamari, and even finished off the entire plate of alfredo sauce.

As much as he clearly hated doing so, he obviously loved the experience.

With his mouth full, he said:

"I'm sorry, Italy. I'm sorry."

Then at the end of the meal, he said:

"Can I tell you this? I'll be honest with you, it is very good..."

Rhonda cut him off and asked:

"What is good?"

Alessandra mumbled:

"Olive Garden."

You can watch the third video here:

@italiangirl1130

@alessandro.salimei trying @Olive Garden #foreignexchangestudent #funnyvideo #foryoupage #fyp #houston @Lou Pimber

Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the revelation.

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

@italiangirl1130/TikTok

Olive Garden obviously is not authentic Italian food, but to be fair, it's never really claimed to be. Despite being called an Italian Kitchen, Italy more so serves as a point of inspiration rather than an exact collection of recipes handed down from someone's great-grandmother.

Just like Taco Bell, neither of these locations are truly authentic, but many of us love them and maybe even hate that we do.

Latest News

Pastor Goes Viral After Demanding Congregation Bring In Their Tax Returns So He Can See If They're Tithing Enough
News

Pastor Goes Viral After Demanding Congregation Bring In Their Tax Returns So He Can See If They're Tithing Enough

Zohran Mamdani; Tommy Tuberville
Political News

Mamdani Has Perfect Response After MAGA Senator Tweets 9/11 Photo With Disgustingly Islamophobic Warning About Him

Screenshots from Esme Hewitt's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Sparks Debate With Viral Theory About How Men's Meat Intake Directly Relates To Their Attitude Towards Women

James Talarico
Political News

GOP Committee Posts An AI Deepfake Of James Talarico Reading His Old Tweets—And Makes People Love Him Even More

More from Trending

Screenshots from Priscilla Houliston's TikTok video
@the1870studio/Tiktok

Woman Who Bought An Old Church For Under $40k To Live In Explains How She Did It

It's becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to find a home for those who do not already have one or who are in dire need of an upgrade.

TikToker Priscilla Houliston is here to teach us another way: seeking out old churches and other obscure properties that can be re-zoned as a residential home property.

Keep Reading Show less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Claps Back Hard After Trump Tries To Insult His 'Cognitive Deficiency' At Kentucky Rally

California Governor Gavin Newsom hit back at President Donald Trump after Trump claimed at his Kentucky rally on Wednesday that Newsom isn't fit for the presidency because he has a "cognitive deficiency."

Newsom is widely seen as a viable Democratic contender for the 2028 election—and Trump couldn't resist taking a jab at the man who has made headlines numerous times in the last year for criticizing the Trump administration in a style not unlike the posts Trump publishes on Truth Social.

Keep Reading Show less
Pete Hegseth
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pentagon Just Banned Press Photographers Over 'Unflattering' Photos Of Pete Hegseth—And The Internet Got To Work

The internet reacted exactly as you might expect after the Pentagon announced it would ban some press photographers from briefings about the Iran war due to their "unflattering" photos of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Here's a silly one, just because.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @ali.fragster, @pluto_theservicedog, and @thatflippingagent's TikTok videos
@ali.fragster/TikTok; @pluto_theservicedog/TikTok: @thatflippingagent/TikTok

Woman's Video Shooing Kid At Disneyland Away From Her Service Dog Sparks Heated Debate

A massive debate has taken over TikTok about who needs to be protected, children or service dogs or both, and it all started with a video taken at Disneyland.

TikToker @pluto_theservicedog frequently posts videos of her travels with her service dog, Pluto, and she also creates informative videos about how the general public should interact with service dogs.

Keep Reading Show less
Hudson Williams (left) and François Arnaud (right)
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

'Heated Rivalry' Stars Call Out The Show's Toxic Fans And Their 'Hateful Love' With Blunt Statement

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and François Arnaud took to social media to call out hateful comments from some of the show’s fans.

Both Williams, who plays Shane Hollander in the series, and Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter, have recently been the targets of a wave of hostile online commentary. Their message addressed viewers who were trying to pit the actors and other cast members against one another.

Keep Reading Show less