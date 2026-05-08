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Philadelphia Crossing Guard Goes To Town On Ice Cream Cone While Describing Truck Crash On TV—And Becomes An Instant Icon

Crossing guard Jamele Ransom went viral after eating ice cream during a live TV interview.
@nbcphiladelphia/TikTok

A crossing guard in Philadelphia described to NBC news affiliate WCAU how he pulled a child to safety after a stolen truck slammed into a playground—all while eating an ice cream cone.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 08, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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I scream, you scream, and apparently, Philadelphia crossing guards scream for ice cream during breaking news interviews. Crossing guard Jamele Ransom became an instant internet favorite after casually eating a cone while recounting a chaotic playground crash near S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School on live TV.

The now-viral moment came after police said Robert Littlepage, 18, of Douglasville, Georgia, allegedly attempted a carjacking last Tuesday before stealing a white utility truck and crashing near the school.

Ransom recalled the moment to NBC affiliate WCAU:

"He ran the red light, t-boned the lady...”

As serious as the incident was, the internet quickly became locked in on Ransom’s interview—complete with a sideways crossing guard hat, dark sunglasses, and a level of commitment to finishing his ice cream cone that frankly deserves its own award.

The crash ended what the Philadelphia Police Department described in a statement shared with People as a “multi-district crime spree.” Officials said the attempted carjacking happened around 2:13 p.m. local time near the 6300 block of Grays Avenue before the utility truck was stolen near 62nd and Reedland streets.

Ransom continued describing the ordeal while eating his ice cream cone:

"I'm bobbing and weaving. I'm just thankful… Thankful to be alive right now. Thank you, Jesus."

You can view a clip of the interview here:

@nbcphiladelphia

A truck collides with a car just steps away from a school in #Philadelphia, sending the truck into the playground. One crossing guard recounts the entire incident. #NBC10philly

Even the Philadelphia Phillies joined the conversation, posting a screenshot from Ransom’s interview on X (formerly Twitter) after the team’s 6–3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday night.

You can view the post here:

Footage obtained by WCAU showed the stolen truck running a red light, T-boning another vehicle, and triggering a chain-reaction crash involving two parked cars. Police said the truck then barreled into the schoolyard, where it later flipped onto its side.

Philadelphia police detailed the vehicle’s path in a statement:

“Surveillance footage tracked the stolen vehicle as it struck a parked SUV on Elmwood Avenue, jumped a curb to travel along a sidewalk, and eventually ran a red light at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue."

In his interview with WCAU, Ransom also said he helped pull a child from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Ransom described the chaotic aftermath to the outlet:

“I grab a kid out, because he's stuck, frantic, pull him out. Ain't nobody in there. Guy's in there. He's trapped in there. Then I run out and get myself together because my heart is boom, boom, boom, boom.”

When authorities arrived at the scene, police said they apprehended Littlepage, who was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He has since been charged with attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, reckless driving, and related offenses. It is unclear whether he has secured legal representation.

Coverage of the incident can be seen here:

- YouTube NBC 10 Philadelphia

Officials confirmed that no serious injuries to bystanders were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing. Still, much of the internet remained focused on Ransom’s unexpectedly cinematic interview energy.

And people (and an Emmy-winning ABC comedy) online definitely had thoughts:












The crossing guard even received a shout-out on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Kimmel calling the clip “an early frontrunner for local news clip of the year.”

Watch the crossing guard's cameo in Kimmel's monologue below:

- YouTube Jimmy Kimmel Live

The driver of the struck vehicle was transported to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, according to ABC affiliate WPVI. Tyrone Smalls, who lives near the school, told the outlet that one of the damaged vehicles was his.

Smalls reflected on the frightening crash while speaking to WPVI:

"The car can be replaced, but a life can't… especially a little life.”

At this point, Ransom’s play-by-play delivery, tilted crossing guard hat, and refusal to let his ice cream melt have already cemented the Philadelphia local as the internet’s newest accidental folk hero.






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