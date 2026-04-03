CNN Asked A Kid Why He Was At The Artemis II Launch—And His Hilarious Response Is Everything

As crowds gathered for the Artemis II launch on Wednesday, one young attendee managed to steal the spotlight from the rocket itself with a response no one saw coming. The boy was at Kennedy Space Center in Florida with a GoPro strapped to his black NASA cap, having traveled to witness the first human-crewed mission to the Moon in more than 50 years.

As he waited, a CNN reporter approached him with a question whose answer usually involves some variation of “inspiration,” “history,” or “science.”

A CNN reporter set up the moment with a very earnest question:

“Why do you want to be here? Why do you love space? Why do you love being a part of history?”

Artemis II isn’t just another launch; it’s NASA’s first attempt in decades to send humans back into deep space. The mission will carry four astronauts on a 10-day journey looping around the Moon and back, marking the first crewed flight of both the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft since the Apollo era—the last of which, Apollo 17, flew in 1972.

On board are NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Their task is simple in theory and massive in practice: test whether everything from life support to communications works with humans in deep space before NASA attempts a lunar landing with Artemis III.

The trajectory will take them around the far side of the Moon and back, traveling roughly 252,800 miles from Earth. Delays tied to heat shield and onboard system investigations pushed the timeline back, but the objective hasn’t changed: get humans back to the Moon.

Which is a long way of saying, this is a very big deal for NASA and for anyone watching, young or old.

And that kid managed to sum it up better than any NASA briefing could with his reply:

“We’re going back to the frickin’ moon, that’s why!”

He even followed it up by giving the reporter a laughing, matter-of-fact “duh,” as if the answer should have been obvious to everyone involved.

You can view the moment here:

🚨 BOOM! This kid just dropped STRAIGHT FIRE on CNN ahead of Artemis II launch



"Why do you want to be here?"



KID: "We're going back to the FRICKIN' MOON, that's why!" 🔥🇺🇸



History being made! pic.twitter.com/Ws5TyZP1U6

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 1, 2026

The clip quickly caught attention online—including from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, who promised the boy “a bag of NASA gear.”

It didn’t take long for the moment to take off online:

































Despite a late-stage technical issue, engineers resolved it before liftoff, and the mission proceeded largely as planned.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen reflected on the mission’s significance:

“Humanity has once again shown what we are capable of, and it’s your hopes for the future that carry us now on this journey around the moon.”

For all the technical milestones and historical framing, one kid with a GoPro and no interest in overcomplicating things may have delivered the day's most memorable takeaway.

NASA might want to hire him for PR.