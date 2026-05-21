Couple's Engagement Photo Goes Viral For Its Unintentional Optical Illusion—And We Can't Stop Laughing

When two people are planning to get married, there are countless details to consider, often to create an incredibly beautiful and aesthetic wedding.
One detail that most couples take very seriously is the photographer who will take the wedding photos and help create an engagement announcement.
Because you never know when the photographer might accidentally turn a bride into a centaur.
During an otherwise gorgeous photoshoot, a lovely couple posed in a picturesque scene, perfect for a whimsical photoshoot, as the bride posed in a lovely and airy gown, draped over the back of a horse.
But because of her future husband's position next to the horse, and the fact that the horse had its head down grazing, the horse's head can be easily missed, making it look like the man is holding hands with a gorgeous centaur woman.
You can see the photo here:
@awgzzz/Instagram
The other photos are more obvious and whimsical, as the pair shares a kiss from the perspective of the front of the horse, making the three of them separate and fully visible.
You can see that photo here:
@awgzzz/Instagram
Regardless of the bride's state as a woman or a centaur, the couple looks incredibly happy to be wed!
@awgzzz/Instagram
As gorgeous as the couple's photos are, the optical illusion of the first photo attracted a serious number of viewers, though the reactions were anything but serious.
You can see the full collection of photos here.
Many people admitted to missing the horse's head entirely and believing this was a centaur-themed shoot.
@pubity/TikTok
@pubity/TikTok
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Others even joked that true love's kiss freed the bride from her centaur's curse!
@pubity/TikTok
@pubity/TikTok
@pubity/TikTok
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@pubity/TikTok
And the jokes just kept on coming.
@pubity/TikTok
@pubity/TikTok
@pubity/TikTok
@pubity/TikTok
@pubity/TikTok
This is one of those instances where the couple and the photographer were so focused on the gorgeous location, the whimsical nature of the bride's dress with the trees and the horse, and the couple's love for each other, that they didn't even realize at the time the level of optical illusion they'd created.
However, if the pair enjoys whimsical fantasies, this might be a dream come true!