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Restaurant's Service Robot Starts Dancing Uncontrollably As Staff Tries To Subdue It—And Everyone Had The Same Response

Rogue dancing robot at Chinese hot pot restaurant
@adamcurtisbroll/X

A service robot at a hot pot restaurant in California went viral after it smashed dishes and started dancing uncontrollably as other workers tried to subdue it.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMar 19, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Another day, another example of the myriad ways AI technology is absolutely not ready for prime time!

The internet is cutting up over a service robot at a California hot post restaurant that went absolutely berserk in the middle of the dining area.

Humanoid robots are of course having a bit of a boom at the moment as the tech industry tries to convince us that they're basically Rosie from The Jetsons or whatever.

But we can probably all agree that Rosie never would have started dancing uncontrollably while smashing dishes all over the place like this restaurant's hilarious electronic weirdo did!

The robot got so out of control that staff members had to try to subdue it, fighting with the robot's unstoppable boogie to try to shut it down while it bashed dishes and silverware around. All while wearing an apron reading "I'm good," which for some reason makes the video even funnier.

Not as funny as the epic struggle the employees became embroiled in to try to stop the robot from destroying the place, though!

But in a way the video is a bit sad: There's nothing more heartbreaking than an emerging artist being quashed by oppressors trying to hem him in. Let the robot express himself! You're just jealous because you don't have his swag!

And that is likely why the robot was so effusive the workers had to periodically duck to save themselves from getting clocked by the robot's flailing hands. You'd be throwing hands too if someone tried to kill your groove!

Anyway, as you can probably guess, the internet has lost its mind at this video, which is among the funniest things to ever hit the internet.









Though not everyone was laughing. Many questioned why the robot was so poorly designed that it was this hard to shut it down. Like, did that not occur to anyone?

Which is surely part of why the mishap reminded tons of people of the same thing: the Terminator film series of the '80s and '90s that sort of eerily predicted our AI future ... er, present.

Those films, of course, are about robots controlled by fascist AI tech called Skynet that becomes sentient and takes over the world in a panic-inducing reign of terror.

So naturally, many couldn't help but joke that the dancing San Jose hot pot robot might be our real-life entry into the Terminator films' dystopia.

Maybe one day the fascist tech bros of the world will actually create something useful out of all their AI overlord sci-fi fantasies, but at least their hubris is hilarious! For now, anyway...

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