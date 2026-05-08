CNN Just Used A Hilarious Poll To Show Just How Unpopular Trump's Ballroom Is—And We're Cackling

After President Donald Trump claimed that his new White House ballroom is "very popular" with the American public, CNN shared a hilariously shady poll that gets to the truth of the matter.
Last year, Trump ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.
Construction started during the recent government shutdown—at the same time that the Trump administration announced that families would not receive SNAP benefits as scheduled. The administration also refused to release contingency funds that would ensure families that rely on these payments don't go hungry.
At the moment, Senate Republicans are seeking to allocate $1 billion toward security components tied to the ballroom's construction as part of a broader roughly $70 billion package focused on immigration enforcement, legislation they hope to advance with little or no Democratic backing.
Details of the reconciliation bill released late Monday include a provision directing $1 billion to the United States Secret Service for “security adjustments and upgrades” connected to the East Wing modernization project, including both above-ground and below-ground protective infrastructure.
In defense of the project, Trump told the press:
"It really has become very popular. When people see the design, they really like it. It's been great, gotten some great reviews."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
But it turns out Americans believe more in ghosts and telepathy than they do in Trump's ballroom project, per a CNN segment with data analyst Harry Enten. A chart displayed on screen indicated that 39 percent of Americans either support or believe in ghosts, while 29 percent said they believe in telepathy.
Just 28% support Trump's ballroom.
Enten noted:
"It [the ballroom] is just as unpopular now as it was in October [when the project was announced]. It is 56 percent opposed, 28 percent in support. ... I never thought I'd be talking about ballrooms because ballrooms are not my style, but Americans who support or believe in ghosts, that comes in at 39 percent."
"How about telepathy? That comes in at 29 percent and the new White House ballroom comes in below both of those at 28 percent. So the bottom line is this: this new White House ballroom is most certainly not popular."
"More Americans believe in ghosts, and slightly more, though, within the margin of error, believe in telepathy. And I will note that our cameraman right now is laughing like nobody’s business."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The shade of it all—Trump was mocked profusely.
Jury's out on whether Trump will get the message.