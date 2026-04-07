Skip to content

Laura Ingraham Gets Blunt Reminder After Awkward Video Of Her Doing The Griddy Dance Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Bashed Biden And Harris To Kids At White House Easter Egg Roll—And Their Reaction Is All Of Us

Donald Trump; Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

President Trump hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, and couldn't help but insult former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris in front of the children in attendance.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump insulted former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and the children in attendance had the reaction you'd expect.

At one point during the event, Trump was seated at a table with several children, assisting them with coloring and autographing some of their artwork. Then he used the opportunity to bring up the autopen again.

Trump has previously alleged without evidence that Biden’s pardons were signed using an autopen, citing a report that claimed the Biden White House frequently relied on the mechanical device. The report, published by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation, has been used by commentators to fuel claims about Biden’s cognitive decline.

The autopen, a machine designed to replicate signatures, which Trump himself has admitted to using, has long been used by public figures, including U.S. presidents, for signing notes and letters.

However, Trump's claims that Biden's pardons should be rendered null and void are part of his efforts to prosecute his political opponents, particularly since Biden's pardons were preemptive, a move to protect his relatives, all members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack, and several of Trump’s most prominent adversaries.

And yes, Trump did indeed talk about this to children—when he noted that "Biden would use the autopen," one child had the perfect reaction:

"What?"

Trump added:

"He was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen. And he'd have the autopen sign for him."
"He'd take the paper, hand it to his guys, and sign it with an autopen, then give it back. Not too good, right?"

The children, who'd merely wanted Trump to autograph their art projects, merely stared and drew attention back to their artwork before Trump added:

"Who likes the fake news?"

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump also, speaking to adults this time, insulted Biden and Harris for having "low IQ":

"How did I do with the voters that do eggs? ... Did anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala? A low IQ person. She's a low IQ person."
"Who's a lower IQ person: Biden or Kamala? That's probably the toughest question. That's a tough one."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump really can't read the room—and people criticized him for using an event meant for young children as an opportunity to attack his political opponents.


The Easter Egg Roll was a surreal event with Trump rambling nonstop.

Did we mention he ranted about Iran—the same country whose infrastructure he's threatened to decimate—and the unpopular war while standing next to the Easter bunny?

We wonder if we're living in a simulation.

Latest News

Donald Trump speaks next to the Easter bunny at the Easter Egg Roll
Donald Trump

Clip Of Trump Raging About Iran As He's Standing Next To The Easter Bunny Is Going Viral For Its Sheer Absurdity

Lisa Kudrow (left) reflects on feeling like “the sixth Friend” as the Friends cast (right) rose to global fame.
Celebrities

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Feeling Overlooked After Talent Agents Referred To Her As 'The Sixth Friend'

Gail Simmons
Celebrities

'Top Chef' Judge Gail Simmons Reveals How She Covered Up Massive Bruise For Filming After Bashing Her Face On Boulder

screenshots of Savannah Guthrie's return to "Today"
Celebrities

Savannah Guthrie In Tears While Visiting With Fans On 'Today' Show Plaza In Emotional Return

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshot of Greg Kelly; Donald Trump
Newsmax; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Newsmax Host Epically Blasted For His Hypocrisy After Defending Trump's Profane Easter Tweet

Newsmax host Greg Kelly defended President Donald Trump's use of profanity in his Easter morning threat to Iran, prompting critics to resurface one of his own past tweets calling for a ban on use of the f-word.

Trump lashed out at Iran amid growing concerns about tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. Recently, Iran has struck several vessels in the area and warned ships against entering the passage, effectively halting traffic through one of the world’s most crucial energy routes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Lawler; Greg Abbott
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

MAGA Politicians Called Out After Falling For AI-Generated Photo Of U.S. Airmen Rescue In Iran

At least two Republican politicians are facing criticism after they fell for a clearly A.I.-generated photo of the rescue of two U.S. airmen whose fighter jet went down in Iran over the weekend.

U.S. special forces rescued the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran, according to three U.S. officials cited by Axios. The crew member, a weapons systems officer, was wounded after ejecting from the aircraft Friday but was able to walk and evaded capture in the mountains for more than a day.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD and Usha Vance
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Usha Vance Just Tried To Claim That JD Is The 'Nicest, Funniest Guy'—And Yeah, Nobody's Buying It

Second Lady Usha Vance had people rolling their eyes after she claimed during a sit-down interview with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany that people don't know her husband, Vice President JD Vance, is actually the "nicest, funniest guy."

Mrs. Vance appeared on the network as critics raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s mental and physical health following another hospital visit and in the weeks before the publication of her husband's latest book.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sterling K. Brown accepts the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Award for “Paradise” onstage during the 57th NAACP Image Awards.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Sterling K. Brown Just Expertly Broke Down Why Seasons Of TV Shows Nowadays Tend To Be So Short

If it feels like TV seasons are getting shorter, it’s because they are—and audiences have been side-eyeing the shift for years.

Now, Sterling K. Brown is stepping in with a clear-eyed breakdown of why fewer episodes have become the new normal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rick Scott
Leandro Lozada / AFP via Getty Images

MAGA Senator Gets Epic Reminder After He Shares Photo Of Himself On Vacation At Disney

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott was called out for his hypocrisy after he proudly showed off a photo of himself at a Disney park amid TMZ's efforts to put members of Congress on blast for taking vacations during the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is now the longest in history at more than 50 days and stretches on without an agreement between the House and the Senate now that lawmakers have left Washington for Easter break; neither chamber is set to return to Washington until the week of April 13.

Keep ReadingShow less