Trump Bashed Biden And Harris To Kids At White House Easter Egg Roll—And Their Reaction Is All Of Us

President Donald Trump insulted former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and the children in attendance had the reaction you'd expect.

At one point during the event, Trump was seated at a table with several children, assisting them with coloring and autographing some of their artwork. Then he used the opportunity to bring up the autopen again.

Trump has previously alleged without evidence that Biden’s pardons were signed using an autopen, citing a report that claimed the Biden White House frequently relied on the mechanical device. The report, published by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation, has been used by commentators to fuel claims about Biden’s cognitive decline.

The autopen, a machine designed to replicate signatures, which Trump himself has admitted to using, has long been used by public figures, including U.S. presidents, for signing notes and letters.

However, Trump's claims that Biden's pardons should be rendered null and void are part of his efforts to prosecute his political opponents, particularly since Biden's pardons were preemptive, a move to protect his relatives, all members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack, and several of Trump’s most prominent adversaries.

And yes, Trump did indeed talk about this to children—when he noted that "Biden would use the autopen," one child had the perfect reaction:

"What?"

Trump added:

"He was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen. And he'd have the autopen sign for him."

"He'd take the paper, hand it to his guys, and sign it with an autopen, then give it back. Not too good, right?"

The children, who'd merely wanted Trump to autograph their art projects, merely stared and drew attention back to their artwork before Trump added:

"Who likes the fake news?"



You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump also, speaking to adults this time, insulted Biden and Harris for having "low IQ":

"How did I do with the voters that do eggs? ... Did anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala? A low IQ person. She's a low IQ person."

"Who's a lower IQ person: Biden or Kamala? That's probably the toughest question. That's a tough one."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump really can't read the room—and people criticized him for using an event meant for young children as an opportunity to attack his political opponents.





The Easter Egg Roll was a surreal event with Trump rambling nonstop.

Did we mention he ranted about Iran—the same country whose infrastructure he's threatened to decimate—and the unpopular war while standing next to the Easter bunny?

We wonder if we're living in a simulation.