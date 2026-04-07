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Clip Of Trump Raging About Iran As He's Standing Next To The Easter Bunny Is Going Viral For Its Sheer Absurdity

Donald Trump speaks next to the Easter bunny at the Easter Egg Roll
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

On Monday during the White House Easter Egg Roll, President Trump spoke to the crowd about his war with Iran as he stood next to the Easter Bunny—and it's absolutely bizarre.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The sheer absurdity of President Donald Trump speaking to a crowd about his war in Iran as he stood next to the Easter Bunny ahead of the annual White House Easter Egg Roll hits a certain way just a couple of days after Trump threatened to decimate the country's infrastructure.

On Sunday, Trump lashed out at Iran amid growing concerns about tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. Recently, Iran has struck several vessels in the area and warned ships against entering the passage, effectively halting traffic through one of the world’s most crucial energy routes.

On Easter morning, Trump threatened to wipe out critical Iranian infrastructure if the waterway isn't opened, writing:

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
"Praise be to Allah."

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

But on Monday, just one day after alarming critics who say he is threatening genocide against the Iranian people as his widely unpopular war rages on, Trump presented a very surreal picture as he spoke about the war while standing next to the Easter Bunny at an event attended by children who really just wanted to roll some eggs and be done with it

He ranted, in part:

“I don’t think it gets much more hostile than Iran. They’re capable fighters, they're tough people, and there are others like that. You don't mind when the enemy is weak, but that enemy is strong. Not so strong like they were, in fact, a month ago."
"I can tell you right now they're not too strong at all in my opinion, but we're soon going to find out, aren't we?"

You can hear what he said in the video below.

After finishing his remarks, Trump walked down to the White House lawn, where a towering crane—a crystal clear sign of the continued construction on the White House ballroom he tore down the East Wing for—loomed over the grounds.

A group of children waiting to compete in the egg race stood by for more than 10 minutes while Trump stopped to answer questions from reporters and television cameras. Many gripped their wooden spoons impatiently as he spoke about the prospects for a peace deal with Iran and the weekend rescue of two F-15 crew members.

It was patently ridiculous—and people had thoughts as Trump's actions stoke nuclear fears.


Trump's spectacle also revived familiar ethics concerns surrounding an administration often accused of disregarding traditional rules and norms.

For the second consecutive year, the Easter Egg Roll featured prominent corporate sponsorships, with the first lady’s office promoting attractions such as a “Bunny Hop Stage” sponsored by YouTube, an “AI Creation Station” backed by Meta, a “Coloring Road Trip” presented by Waymo, and a “Challenge Coin Creation Station” sponsored by the New York Stock Exchange.

Other participating sponsors included Coca-Cola, Google, the National Confectioners Association, the Toy Association and GE Aerospace.

CNN previously reported that the presence of corporate sponsors at an event on White House grounds has raised concerns among ethics experts and drawn criticism from some former White House officials from both Democratic and Republican administrations.

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