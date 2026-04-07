Savannah Guthrie In Tears While Visiting With Fans On 'Today' Show Plaza In Emotional Return

On Monday morning, Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie returned to her spot on the program, filmed in Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center in New York City, for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1.
She acknowledged her absence by saying:
"Welcome to 'Today' on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it's good to be home."
Her co-anchor Craig Melvin responded:
"Yes, it's good to have you back at home."
Guthrie followed this by saying:
"Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news."
Guthrie performed her duties stoically for the first hour of the program.
But when the team went on their customary trip outside to the Today Show Plaza to greet fans at the top of the second hour, she became tearful seeing the signs, shirts, and yellow ribbons supporting her and her family.
You can see footage here:
Melvin said to the gathered crowd:
"It’s a special Monday morning for us and for this crowd as well, special, because we’re welcoming back our North Star, SG, come on out here."
Guthrie walked out holding hands with her friend and colleague Jenna Bush Hager.
Becoming emotional, Guthrie addressed the crowd saying:
"These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful."
"I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much."
Veteran Today show weatherman Al Roker offered Guthrie his handkerchief, to which she replied:
"This is such a nice pocket square I don’t want to slobber on it."
People shared their support online.
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After the show, Guthrie's colleagues also shared their support on social media.
Craig Melvin shared photos of the whole Today team captioned:
"Joy is her protest. And today, joy is ours too. Welcome back, Savannah."
In her March interview with Hoda Kotb, who came out of retirement to fill in during Guthrie's absence, Guthrie shared her desire to return to her work family, saying:
"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family."
"I think it’s part of my purpose right now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful."
Guthrie added:
"And when it’s not, I’ll say so. I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family."
"I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I’m not gonna be the same, but maybe it’s like that old poem, more beautiful in the broken places."
Jenna Bush Hager shared several photos captioned:
"OUR dearest is home. Thanks for your prayers. [Savannah Guthrie] amazes us all."
Carson Daly shared a photo of Guthrie captioned:
"Words can’t describe how great it is to have our North Star [Savannah Guthrie back [at the 'Today' show]. She returned with her usual dose of grace, bravery & proficiency. We continue to pray for her & her family daily."
Kotb shared a throwback photo of Guthrie with her children Vale and Charley captioned:
"With you"
Guthrie has been with NBC's Today show since 2011, originally joining as a co-host of the third hour before being named main co-anchor in 2012.