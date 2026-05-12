Stephen King Just Said What We're All Thinking After Trump Admin Released First Batch Of UFO Files

Horror icon Stephen King said what is on everyone's mind after President Donald Trump's administration released the first batch of files related to UFO sightings.

Earlier this year, Trump issued an order to different agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing government files on aliens and extraterrestrial life."

The documents released by the Pentagon include accounts of unidentified objects observed during NASA missions, tips submitted to the FBI, and images and videos tied to more recent sightings, including incidents reported in the Middle East.

The move has been celebrated by members of the administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said his department is "in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government's understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena."

But King is interested in a different kind of "unprecedented transparency," tweeting the following message in response to this news:

"Never mind the UFO files. Release the Epstein files."

You can see his post below.

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

The Justice Department recently released about 3 million new documents collected as part of its years' long investigation into Epstein; it includes more than 5,300 documents containing upwards of 38,000 mentions of Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and related terms.

The DOJ said this release would be the final tranche of Epstein-related files required under the law, but the disclosures have instead sparked renewed outrage over the government’s failure to deliver transparency or accountability for Epstein’s many survivors.

Just days ago, a purported suicide note allegedly written by Epstein before his 2019 death in jail was released by a federal judge, prompting sharply divided reactions over its authenticity.

Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, dismissed the document as a “forgery,” while handwriting experts cited in reports said the writing appears highly consistent with the note authorities previously said was found in Epstein’s jail cell following his death by suicide.

Many concurred with King.





King's response comes several months after the liberal outlet Meidas Touch resurfaced late-night host Seth Meyers' joke predicting that Trump would pivot to talking about the existence of aliens to distract from his role in the Epstein files.

Meyers said the following after playing footage of Trump explicitly ordering Republicans to accuse former President Barack Obama of election fraud when asked about Epstein:

“It’s like watching a magic trick and it’s also a sh***y trick. But Trump seemed confident that this tactic would work.” ...

“Whatever is in those Epstein files must be really f**king bad. They must be finding so many mentions of Trump they’re going to have to change the name to the Trump files featuring Jeffrey Epstein."

"They’re so desperate to distract everyone, they’re claiming that Barack Obama is guilty of treasonous conspiracy and leading a coup against Trump. Barack Obama? The guy couldn’t even get away with smoking a cigarette in his own house.”

“I honestly think we’re just one Epstein story away from Trump announcing that UFOs are real."

He couldn't have been more spot-on if he'd tried.