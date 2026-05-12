Don Jr.'s Old Tweet Praising His Father For Avoiding War With Iran Just Resurfaced—And It's Aged Like Milk

As President Donald Trump's war with Iran rages on, his son Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism after an old tweet he wrote praising his father for avoiding war with Iran resurfaced.

Back in April 2024, the president's eldest son wrote the following on X:

"Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran? Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve."



You can see the post below, which was marked with a perfectly succinct Community Note acknowledging Trump "got us into a war with Iran" that links to a timeline of the war's events from February 28, the day the Trump administration attacked Iran in a joint operation with Israel.

The resurfaced post came as Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to U.S. proposals aimed at ending the war, calling Tehran’s terms “totally unacceptable.”

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran’s proposal—reportedly delivered through Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator—called for an immediate halt to fighting on all fronts, an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, and guarantees against future attacks on Iran.

The U.S. proposal, by contrast, reportedly included demands such as suspending Iranian nuclear enrichment, restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting sanctions.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that "the ceasefire is on massive life support... when the doctor walks in and says, 'Sir, your loved one has approximately a 1 percent chance of living.'" He called Iran's leaders "very dishonourable people" and said he "didn't even finish reading" the "piece of garbage" proposal their representatives shared with U.S. negotiators.

Considering what's happened just in the last couple of months—to say nothing of the last few days—Trump Jr.'s remarks have aged like milk.









Trump Jr.'s tweet resurfaced just a couple of months after similar remarks from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller attracted attention.

Following the Trump administration's attack on Tehran, a post Miller wrote on November 1, 2024, resurfaced on X; in it, he suggested that former Vice President Kamala Harris—then the Democratic Party nominee—would start World War III due to her ties to former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who endorsed her campaign.

Miller claimed "anyone still gullible enough to fall for scummy media hoaxes: Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves. Miller claimed Cheney "wants to invade the whole Middle East."

He ignored the fact that Cheney, the daughter of the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, who spearheaded the "War on Terror," aligned herself with Harris to publicly criticize Trump over what they described as his threats to democratic norms.

Cheney previously chaired the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building based on false claims that the election had been stolen.