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A Hillary Clinton Tweet From 2016 Is Going Viral Again After Trump's Threats To Iran—And She Was Spot On

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A prophetic 2016 tweet from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton resurfaced following President Trump's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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One of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's old tweets has resurfaced following Trumo's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Before the ceasefire was announced on Tuesday, his full threat, published on Truth Social, amplified fears about him having access to the nuclear codes:

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"
"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Amid all this, a tweet Clinton wrote in July 2016—specifically the day after Trump invited the Kremlin to find “the 30,000 emails that are missing” from the personal server she used during her tenure as Secretary of State—is attracting attention again.

At the time, she wrote:

"A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons."

You can see the post below.

And considering everything that's just happened, the message is hitting harder than ever.


Trump once bizarrely bragged he understands nuclear weapons "maybe better than anybody" simply because his uncle, physicist and inventor John Trump, was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

During a 2024 Fox News town hall, Trump said he "understood nuclear for a long time, the power of nuclear weapons. You need a president who's not going to be taking you into war. We won't have World War III when I'm elected."

Confidence in Trump's ability to lead the country in the event of a nuclear scare was low enough throughout his first presidency that an ABC News/Washington Post poll found that two-thirds of Americans do not believe he should be trusted with the nuclear codes and more than half "are concerned he might launch a nuclear attack without justification."

And yet here we are.

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