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The White House Just Announced New Commemorative Passports Featuring Trump's Face—And The Trolling Was Swift

Donald Trump
Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the White House revealed plans for new commemorative passports featuring President Trump's face to mark America's 250th birthday—and sparked some brutal mockery.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 29, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

As the date cited on the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, has long been recognized as the birthdate of the United States of America.

The 4th of July, 2026, will therefore be the 250th anniversary of 13 original colonies declaring their united independence from the British Empire. The Semiquincentennial—also called the Bisesquicentennial, the Sestercentennial, and the Quarter Millennium—is being commemorated through events and collectors items much like the Bicentennial in 1976 was.

One marked difference, however, is Republican President Gerald Ford's likeness wasn't plastered on everything. MAGA Republican President Donald Trump seems determined to make certain his will be.

After announcing that special non-circulating Trump coins will be issued by the U.S. Mint, and banners of Trump appearing on federal buildings, the State Department announced this week that Trump’s visage will also appear on a commemorative passport.

You can see the White House's announcement here:

@WhiteHouse/X


The State Department has finalized a plan to put a picture of Donald Trump in passports. A portrait of an actual president has never been featured in a passport before, let alone a living one in office. This is dictator stuff.

[image or embed]
— Alejandra Caraballo (@esqueer.net) April 28, 2026 at 2:36 PM

In response, California Democratic Representative Mike Levin posted on X:

"You have got to be kidding me."
"The State Department is putting Donald Trump’s scowling face on the U.S. passport."
"His signature in gold. Superimposed over the Declaration of Independence, a document literally written to get away from this exact behavior."

Rep. Levin added:

"No sitting president has ever done this. Coins, park passes, battleships, and now your passport. The man cannot find a surface he will not slap his name or face on."
"This is not patriotism."
"It is vanity."

@MikeLevin/X

The online mocking of the Trump administration announcement was fast and furious.

@mrsbettybowers/Bluesky



Fixed it

[image or embed]
— Adam Music (@musicadamt.bsky.social) April 28, 2026 at 2:48 PM




I can’t believe they are putting Donald Trump on every passport.

[image or embed]
— Tim Hannan (@timhannan.bsky.social) April 28, 2026 at 4:25 PM



Americans: The economy is horrible. Please do something about it.Trump: I’m putting my face on your new passport!!
— Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) April 28, 2026 at 1:21 PM


@GovPressOffice/X


Why would Trump put his face on a passport. None of his supporters are going to see it
— Thor Benson (@thorbenson.bsky.social) April 29, 2026 at 12:10 AM



‪@gregolear/Bluesky



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The White House X account team tried to defend their widely mocked announcement with a whataboutism...

...comparing a Metro card offered as a souvenir for people in D.C. for Democratic President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.

It didn't go well.






For the Bicentennial, the U.S. mint issued three commemorative coins for circulation: quarters featuring a Colonial Drummer by artist Jack L. Ahr, half-dollars featuring Independence Hall by Seth G. Huntington, and dollars featuring a Liberty Bell against the Moon by Dennis R. Williams.

usmint.gov

The three new reverse designs issued in 1976 were chosen in a national $5,000 competition launched in 1973 and sponsored by the Department of the Treasury.

In 2026, circulating commemorative coins include a nickel, dime, half-dollar, and five different quarters.

youtu.be

A commemorative penny is also available, but only for purchase from the mint.

New pennies were discontinued as circulating coins by order of Trump in 2025.

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