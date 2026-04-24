Trump Just Gloated About His Intellect With A Truly Narcissistic Description Of Himself—And Critics Pounced

President Donald Trump was criticized for his latest narcissistic display, describing himself as an "extraordinarily brilliant person" while complaining about a successful redistricting effort in Virginia that bodes well for Democrats in this year's midterm elections.
The new lines would shift the state’s congressional balance from a current 6–5 Democratic edge to a projected 10–1 advantage, with only one Republican-leaning district in the conservative southwest.
With Democrats already favored to take control of the House in November, the outcome in Virginia strengthens their position and could encourage the party to pursue more aggressive redistricting efforts in other traditionally Republican-leaning areas.
Trump has previously backed successful GOP-led redistricting efforts in North Carolina and Texas, where lawmakers redrew congressional maps to benefit Republicans. Those moves helped bolster the party’s razor-thin majority in the House.
Without citing any evidence, Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that "the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory!" He questioned the will of the people and urged federal courts to "fix this travesty of 'Justice.'"
He wrote:
"A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA! All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive “Mail In Ballot Drop!” Where have I heard that before — And the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory!"
"Six to five goes to ten to one, and yet the Presidential Election in November was very close to a 50-50 split. In addition to everything else, the language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive."
But it was this last bit that really got people talking:
"As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum, and neither do they! Let’s see if the Courts will fix this travesty of “Justice.”
You can see his post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Trump's latest narcissistic display did not go over well; considering how embroiled in scandal he is on a daily basis, he's shown he's anything but the "extraordinarily brilliant person" he claims to be.
Trump's narcissism has been through the roof in recent days. Earlier this week, he was super proud of himself after he signed an executive order to make certain psychedelic drugs more available to treat mental health conditions, taking an opportunity to boast about his own signature.
Signing his name, Trump marveled at his own signature and took another opportunity to mock his predecessor, former President Joe Biden:
"Oh, that's a good one. Look at that, Joe. Do you think Biden can do that?"
Everyone around him laughed and applauded.
Last week, he had people rolling their eyes after he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that he originally considered renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of Trump" but ultimately decided against it because "I thought, 'You know, that's not going to play too well.'"